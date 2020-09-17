Missouri football will have its spring game ... sort of.
In an email to students Thursday evening, the program announced that a scrimmage set for this Saturday will be open, and students are invited. MU students can register for a free ticket in the link provided in the email.
According to a spokesperson, attendance will be capped at 4,000 students and those in attendance can sit on any padded seat in the lower bowl of either the east or west side of Memorial Stadium. All normal game procedures — including bag checks — will be in place.
Earlier this year, Missouri announced that Memorial Stadium would be at "no more than" 25% capacity for games, while the Southeastern Conference has clarified guidelines for fans attending games this season, including wearing face coverings at all times.
The scrimmage is set to start at 6 p.m. and games will open at 5 p.m.