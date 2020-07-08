An additional five Missouri student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the athletic department confirmed Wednesday afternoon. In total, nine have tested positive since the testing began.
One other person within the athletic department has tested positive since the testing began on June 8, bringing the total to 10 out of the 377 tests. That is a positive test rate of 2.6%.
Boone County has reported 597 total cases as of Wednesday afternoon and 231 active cases.
The athletic department announced June 25 that five individuals tested positive out of 307 tests. Testing for athletes and athletic department staff began in the first week of June when athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Testing was required when athletes returned to campus.
Football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball players returned to campus June 8 while cross country, women’s soccer and volleyball returned June 15. G{span}ymnastics, men’s and women’s swim and dive, and wrestling returned to campus June 22.
A spokesperson in the athletic department told the Missourian in an email that “most all had recovered.”
The university has not modified its policies because it said these cases are developing from normal activities in life such as family events and work.