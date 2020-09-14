The Southeastern Conference’s COVID-19 third-party vendor began testing in-season Missouri sports Sunday, an athletic spokesperson confirmed.
The football team was tested first and during the season. Players will be tested on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In-season sports can be tested up to three times weekly, depending on the risk associated with the sport.
The spokesperson said that they could not release the name of the vendor and that it needs to come from the conference itself.
The SEC announced on Aug. 7 that it will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to “ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing.”