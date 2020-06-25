In a response to nation-wide calls for change and inclusion after the death of George Floyd in May, Missouri Athletics has created the Mizzou Athletics Committee on Inclusive Excellence, Athletic Director Jim Sterk announced Thursday.
The goal of MACIE is to “serve as an entry point into making real change across Mizzou Athletics” a press release said, and four specific areas will be used as a focus in achieving that goal: training and education, hiring and recruiting practices, community and affinity groups, and MU inclusive excellence framework.
Led by Sterk and Brian Brown, Missouri’s Deputy Director of Athletics/Mizzou Made, Integrated Health Care and Inclusion, 21 coaches, staff members and administrators will serve three-year terms on the committee. Men’s basketball assistant coach Cornell Mann, defensive line coach Brick Haley, women’s tennis head coach Chris Wooten and Deputy Athletics Director Nick Joos are just some of the members of MACIE.
“Mizzou Athletics Committee on Inclusive Excellence is focused on implementing real change in hiring and recruiting practices, diversity and inclusion training and education, and further integrating practices and policies that values and respects everyone,” Brown said in the press release. “We have heard from our student-athletes and coaches that it is time to act.”
That point was made by Missouri student-athletes, coaches, administrators and UM System President Mun Choi when a group marched from the Missouri campus to the Boone County Courthouse on June 3 in response to Floyd’s death.
“This is a unique time in our nation and now, more than ever, we need courageous leadership,” Sterk said. “Mizzou Athletics is committed to reckoning with the structural and systemic racism that Black people and underserved/underrepresented coaches, staff and student-athlete have experienced over generations.”