Missouri football’s Week 4 game at Auburn is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fans can tune in on ESPN.
Auburn, picked to finish last in a vaunted SEC West, is off to a 2-0 start to its season. UA took care of business in its season opener against Mercer, winning 42-16, and won a closer-than-expected home matchup against San Jose State 24-16 in Week 2.
Auburn hosts Penn State in Week 3, before Missouri visits Jordan-Hare Stadium. Regarded as one of the best gameday atmospheres in the country, Auburn is 82-46-3 in SEC home games since 1989.
The Tigers had a quarterback competition in preseason and wound up starting T.J. Finley, who has completed 22 of 34 passes for 279 yards in Auburn’s first two games. He’s thrown one touchdown and three interceptions.
Auburn’s running game is its strength. Tank Bigsby is in his third year and looks better than ever with 6.8 yards per carry in his first two outings.