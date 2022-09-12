Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton is taken down by the Auburn defense (copy)

Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton is taken down by the Auburn defense during the teams' last meeting on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Faurot Field. Missouri and Auburn will kick off at 11 a.m. Sept. 24. 

 Jeremy Johnson/Missourian

Missouri football’s Week 4 game at Auburn is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fans can tune in on ESPN.

Auburn, picked to finish last in a vaunted SEC West, is off to a 2-0 start to its season. UA took care of business in its season opener against Mercer, winning 42-16, and won a closer-than-expected home matchup against San Jose State 24-16 in Week 2.

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

