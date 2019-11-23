If there was any doubt about the value that senior cornerback DeMarkus Acy provides for the Missouri defense, Christian Holmes and Adam Sparks squashed it.
Or, more accurately, they interfered with it.
Without Acy, who missed the game with a hamstring injury, Missouri gave up 415 yards through the air to Tennessee, a season high, en route to a 24-20 loss Saturday. And that’s a defense that came into the game ranked sixth in the nation at defending the pass.
“We had some fun out here today,” Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano said.
Before Saturday, the Tigers had surrendered more than 200 yards through the air only twice. The season high was 255 against South Carolina.
Without Acy, Holmes started the game opposite Jarvis Ware. And on the very first play of the game, Holmes was called for pass interference.
And things only got worse from there. That play provided a glimpse of what was to come for Holmes and the Missouri defense.
Holmes struggled to keep up with Tennessee’s offensive playmakers. He was called for four pass interference penalties over the course of the game.
Sparks also received a pass interference call while filling in for Ware, who left the game on the second defensive series of the game with a head/neck injury, coach Barry Odom said. Neither Holmes nor Sparks spoke to the media after the game.
“Unfortunately the injury part of the game put some things on display that we couldn’t get covered up,” Odom said.
No game is an ideal one to play without your top two corners, but a matchup against the Vols was maybe one of the worst games to be missing your best cornerbacks. Tennessee features multiple weapons at the receiver position.
Prior to Saturday, two Tennessee receivers, Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings, ranked in the top 13 among SEC receivers. They had also combined for 12 touchdowns. Callaway had also displayed big playmaking ability, leading the conference with 22.14 yards per catch.
He showed off those efforts Saturday. Callaway caught three passes for 20 or more yards against the Tigers.
He finished the game with six catches for 110 yards. He was among three Tennessee receivers who tallied 100 or more receiving yards, the first time that has happened in the history of the Volunteers program.
Missouri gave up nine explosive plays through the air, which were receptions of 20 or more yards. Many of those pass plays happened with Holmes and Sparks in coverage.
Callaway and Jennings each caught touchdown passes as well, one of which served as the game-winning score when Guarantano hit Callaway for a 17-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter.
Who was in coverage? Holmes of course.
Not only did he give up a touchdown, but he also was called for pass interference on the same play. That was one of the four called against him, each worth 15 yards.
Guarantano attributed Tennessee’s success to film study. Viewing Missouri’s game against Florida, Guarantano saw a Tigers’ team that had focused on stopping the run, loading the box. He also noticed how Missouri played a lot of Tampa 2, one-hole and some three-double cloud coverages in the secondary. Knowing that helped him prepare during the bye week and made him feel confident coming into the game Saturday.
“We (thought) that our receivers (could) really make a lot of plays out there,” Guarantano said.
And they did, many of which came at the hands of Missouri’s backup cornerbacks.