Before anything happens on Wednesday’s early signing day, Missouri’s efforts on its 2022 recruiting class can already be considered successful.
The class made up entirely of three-, four- and five-star prospects includes blue-chip Georgia quarterback Sam Horn and East St. Louis receiver Luther Burden, the Tigers’ first five-star commit since Terry Beckner Jr. in 2015. Per 247Sports, it’s the No. 5 class in the SEC and No. 14 in the country. Last season’s class was ranked 11 and 27, respectively.
Burden, who plans to join the program in January, was originally pledged to Oklahoma before decommitting in August. He announced his plans to come to Columbia in October, choosing the Tigers over Georgia and Alabama.
After his announcement, he echoed a sentiment Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has talked about since taking the reins in December 2019: The desire to keep local talent in Missouri.
"Big recruits in St. Louis, they go places like the Georgias, the Alabamas," Burden said in October. "I just want to start a chain here in St. Louis for the younger people with talent under me."
This class may be the first step in establishing that pipeline. Fellow St. Louis-area receiver Ja'Marion Wayne is also expected to sign his letter of intent Wednesday. In total, eight of Missouri's 15 commits are from the St. Louis or Kansas City metro areas.
Among the other St. Louis prospects is St. Charles defensive lineman Marquis Gracial, who committed in May. Gracial kept his recruitment open after, taking visits to Iowa State and Alabama in the ensuing months, but plans to sign his national letter of intent at St. Charles High School Wednesday at noon.
The only cornerback of the group is Marcus Scott II of Conroe, Texas. Scott could contribute as a true freshman if Missouri's personnel doesn't change between now and next season. Corners Ish Burdine and Chris Shearin both entered the transfer portal in late November, and Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV will both be done with the program after arriving at the beginning of the season from Tulsa.
Drinkwitz has shown a willingness to play freshmen at cornerback, with Ennis Rakestraw Jr. starting every game of the 2020 season and D.J. Jackson seeing increased action over the last several weeks of this season. If nothing changes, Scott could see the field out of necessity.
Horn represents the kind of quarterback prospect Missouri doesn't usually land. The four-star recruit is the No. 10 quarterback in the country and chose Missouri over the likes of Tennessee, Florida and Michigan State. He's the highest-rated quarterback to commit to Missouri since Drew Lock in 2015.
Missouri will have the chance to add another local prospect in the form of Boonville defensive end D.J. Wesolak, who will announce his decision Wednesday.
Wesolak's recruiting went dark this fall after he was charged with assault and harassment, stemming from an incident at a party the previous March. The charges were dropped in November, and he has narrowed down his choices to five: Missouri, Alabama, LSU, USC and Georgia.