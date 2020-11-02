After two straight wins as a betting underdog, Missouri had a lot of positive momentum going into its game at then-No. 10 Florida.
Missouri was the underdog going into the Florida game, as well. With the Gators down multiple starters and recently returning from a COVID-19-induced team shutdown, it seemed like an opportune time to pull off another upset.
Missouri still didn’t stand much of a chance. Against one of the best offenses in the country, the Tigers were blown out of the water in the second half of a 41-17 loss that showed how much ground coach Eliah Drinkwitz still has to cover to make Missouri a SEC East contender.
“We weren’t good enough in any phase,” Drinkwitz said.
The offense was the unit that struggled the most. Missouri only managed 122 yards through three quarters against a defense allowing over 33 points per game coming into Saturday. The defense made some stops and gave Missouri a lead late in the second quarter with a Jarvis Ware interception return for a touchdown.
Missouri led with 3:51 left in the half, but a fumble by Tyler Badie led to Florida scoring two touchdowns in 33 seconds at the end of the half to take a 20-7 lead. Missouri’s two turnovers and a 3-for-15 performance on third down put the offense in difficult spots the entire night.
Missouri had a key fourth-and-one near midfield in the second quarter, but a false start penalty backed Missouri up five yards and forced it to punt the ball away.
“It’s hard enough to get wins in this league as it is,” offensive lineman Case Cook said. “It’s not going to make it any easier with us beating ourselves with stupid penalties and crap like that. When we get out of our own way, we can be successful.”
After a fight at halftime, Florida kept its momentum going with two touchdown drives to put the game out of reach. Two fourth-quarter scores by the Tigers made the final score appear closer than the game really was.
Missouri was outgained 514-248, with its only score of the first three quarters coming from Ware’s pick-six. Missouri had issues of its own to deal with — it had three starting offensive linemen out by the end of the game Saturday — but the Tigers looked more like the team that struggled against quality competition in the season’s first two weeks than the team coming off two straight wins.
Those wins have lost a little luster after LSU dropped to 2-3 in a 48-11 loss to Auburn on Saturday. Kentucky also dropped to 2-4 with a 14-3 loss to Georgia. After the last two weeks gave Missouri fans optimism, this weekend was a reality check for a team that has shown an ability to beat below-average and mediocre SEC teams but not great ones.
That status is where Missouri has been for the past couple of seasons, but it’s not where Missouri needs to be if it wants to win the SEC East, one of the goals Drinkwitz outlined for the program when he took the job.
Drinkwitz gave fans hope with two big wins early in the season and with a recruiting class that could end up being the program’s best since 2015, when the Tigers brought in stars Drew Lock and Terry Beckner Jr. However, this weekend showed the steep climb Drinkwitz will face toward the goal of competing with the top schools in the division.