Class of 2023 cornerback Shamar McNeil took an official visit to NC State this weekend, he told the Missourian. The Missouri commit received an offer from the Wolfpack on Thursday.
“Everybody seems very family oriented,” McNeil said.
McNeil, a three-star cornerback from Fort Lauderdale,Florida, made an official visit to Missouri last weekend. He verbally committed to the Tigers on July 30.
Nebraska edge Jimari Butler was offered by Missouri after entering the transfer portal Dec. 7. Two days later, the redshirt freshman announced his intentions to return to the Cornhuskers.
“Thanks to all the coaches. I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to play at your school,” Butler said via Twitter. “It meant a lot, but after talks with the staff here and talks with my mom, I think it’s in my best interest to stay here at the University of Nebraska.”
Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu
