Class of 2023 cornerback Shamar McNeil took an official visit to NC State this weekend, he told the Missourian. The Missouri commit received an offer from the Wolfpack on Thursday.

“Everybody seems very family oriented,” McNeil said.

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

