Class of 2023 wide receiver Daniel Blood, edge Jahkai Lang and tight end Brett Norfleet are taking official visits to Missouri — joining kicker commit Blake Craig in Columbia for the final weekend of visits until after the dead period.
Blood verbally committed to the Tigers on Nov. 24 after decommitting from Louisiana in October. Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler visited Blood twice since the regular season ended. He was joined by head coach Eli Drinkwitz for the second one.
Lang is in a different boat, committing to Missouri on Dec. 17, 2021. The Troy product was named to the Class 6 All-State Team. The three-star edge told the Missourian he will sign his letter of intent on early signing day Wednesday before enrolling in January.
"(I) can't pass up the chance to do spring ball," Lang said.
Norfleet, the Tigers' highest-rated recruit by 247Sports, verbally committed to Missouri on Nov. 21, 2021. The four-star recruit received a home visit from Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link on Dec. 9.
Johnson visits Missouri
Class of 2023 safety CJ Johnson told the Missourian he is on an official visit this weekend at Missouri. The three-star recruit received an offer from the Tigers on Oct. 17.
The Katy, Texas, product made official visits to Louisville and Boston College before Missouri. Johnson's primary contacts are defensive coordinator and safeties coach Blake Baker and cornerbacks coach Al Pogue.
Morgan visits Missouri
Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III made an official visit to Missouri on Friday. With one year of eligibility left, the Upper Marlboro, Maryland, product is making his rounds in the SEC, heading to Arkansas for an official visit this weekend.
"It went great," Morgan said. "Coach Drink, coach Peoples and coach Baker are great coaches, and they showed me an amazing time. I could definitely see myself playing there."
Morgan added the Tigers showed they are very interested in his services as a player.
Reichert to sign early
Class of 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert will be celebrating his commitment to Missouri on Monday at Raytown. The senior will officially sign his letter of intent Wednesday.
As a fellow Class of 2023 recruit, defensive lineman Serigne Tounkara celebrated his commitment to Missouri on Friday at Clear Springs High School in Texas. The three-star lineman was visited by Drinkwitz, Baker, Peeler and exterior defensive line coach Kevin Peoples on Dec. 5.
Hewitt grabs two offers
Former Missouri cornerback L.J. Hewitt received two offers — Eastern Michigan and Georgia Southern — Thursday. The Florida product announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in November, leaving the Tigers while suspended by the program at the time.
Also in the transfer portal, former Missouri quarterback Tyler Macon is made a visit Friday to Alcorn State, one of his two offers he's announced.
Littlejohn continues his own recruiting
Linebacker commit Brayshawn Littlejohn was active on Twitter this week, assisting in the recruitment of offered Tigers in the Class of 2023. The latest is tight end target Jordon Harris, who is on a visit to Missouri this weekend.
"Come home we (gonna) be special!" Littlejohn said on Twitter.
Littlejohn — who also gave his support to Blood and to Norfleet on Friday — believes it's important to reach out and tell other recruits that Missouri is "building something special."
"My teammates know what we can build here at Mizzou, and we are coming to lock in," Littlejohn said. "And we are gone work but we are also get more people here and high recruits here cause we know what's gonna happen next season ... Mizzou on top soon."
From almost downing the No. 1 team in the country in Georgia to defeating a ranked program in South Carolina, Littlejohn is optimistic of an improved Missouri next season, tabbing Drinkwitz and linebackers coach DJ Smith as two leading the Tigers on the right trajectory.
Tigers visit SLUH
St. Louis University High School coach Adam Cruz thanked Missouri for visiting his program Thursday. Running backs coach Curtis Luper also visited the Junior Billikens on Dec. 8.
Williams commits to Notre Dame
Four-star athlete Aneyas Williams verbally committed to Notre Dame on Friday. The Class of 2024 recruit was offered by Missouri, but the Tigers weren't among the Hannibal product's top-four interests, according to 247Sports.
Awards
Class of 2023 wide receiver commit Marquis Johnson was named a finalist for the Houston Area High School Offensive Player of the Year award by Touchdown Club Houston for his efforts in his senior season at Dickinson.