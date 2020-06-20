Missouri continued a hot recruiting stretch Saturday afternoon, adding Division II transfer and Angelo State receiver Keke Chism.His commitment was the third for Missouri in three days.

Chism announced he was transferring just two days prior to committing to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout led the team with 868 receiving yards on 60 receptions and hauled in six touchdowns last year. A season prior, he tallied 959 yards. He ranks sixth all-time in Angelo State history with 2,221 receiving yards.

After losing Kam Scott to Houston earlier this spring, the Tigers needed more depth at receiver and got that with Chism. If Chism is a graduate transfer, it would make him eligible to play immediately.

Missouri target Dameon Wilson pushed back his commitment date until Sunday and is the next recruit for Tigers fans to keep an eye on.

  Sports reporter, spring 2020 studying sports journalism

