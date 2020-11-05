One of Missouri’s position groups with the most turnover this season has been the offensive line, but the shifting isn’t over after the team was hit with more injuries at the position last week.
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced on his radio show Wednesday that offensive tackle Larry Borom would be out multiple weeks with a lower leg injury. Drinkwitz announced Thursday starting guard Xavier Delgado will be out several weeks after an ankle procedure.
Missouri has had eight players play on the offensive line this season, but with Delgado’s injury, a ninth player will have to step in.
Dylan Spencer, Delgado’s replacement, was suspended Monday for the first half of the Tigers’ game against Georgia on Nov. 14 for his role in the team’s brawl at halftime against Florida. Mike Ruth is next in line on the depth chart, but Drinkwitz said that there is an open competition for the job.
“We’ve got a lot of names,” Drinkwitz said. “Lots of names. We’ve got practice ... , and we’ll work on it. I think we’re down to nine scholarship offensive linemen, and whoever else is available to play that position, we’ll get them ready to play. I don’t have any names for you right now.”
Injury update
Missouri got defensive end/outside linebacker Jatorian Hansford back against Florida after he was ruled out for the season back in fall camp. Hansford recovered over the first half of the season and retains a year of eligibility next season because of a change in NCAA eligibility rules. The rule change allows Hansford to play in any amount of games at retain eligibility, so Drinkwitz put him back into the lineup.
“He’s been working hard — and that position has been really hit hard with depth — and so for him to be able to provide us with some quality depth and some snaps has been awesome,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s just one of those unique COVID situations that’s worked out in our favor.”
Kobie Whiteside is still recovering from a right leg injury, and Drinkwitz said his target date to return is Nov. 21 against South Carolina. Drinkwitz didn’t rule out a return next weekend for Whiteside and said he’s been rehabbing faster than expected.
Missouri still at zero COVID-19 cases
MU had another week without any positive COVID-19 cases within the team after it returned from Gainesville. After missing multiple starters against LSU on Oct. 10, the Tigers haven’t missed any key contributors from COVID. Its only starter absences have been because of injury.
“We’re more concerned about leg injuries than we are with COVID right now,” Drinkwitz said.