Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will return for his senior year, the team announced on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.
Abrams-Draine, in only two-plus years as primarily a cornerback, emerged as one of the Tigers’ best players, regardless of position.
Abrams-Draine has had back-to-back standout seasons for Missouri, breaking up 13 passes in 2022. He broke-up seven and added three interceptions in 2021, his first year playing cornerback, earning preseason third-team All-SEC recognition in 2022.
The Mobile, Alabama, native was projected to be drafted by most analysts, being rated as highly as a second-round prospect by websites such as PFF. Abrams-Draine adds kickoff return value, too, taking one back for a touchdown against Tennessee in 2021.
With Abrams-Draine back, Missouri has at least two members of its starting secondary back for 2023. Only one is confirmed to be gone. In addition, safety/star Daylan Carnell will likely assume a starting role next season after standing out in limited playing time with 20 tackles, three passes defended and three interceptions.
Safety Joseph Charleston will also return. Jaylon Carlies, also projected as a likely NFL draft pick, has not announced a decision. Neither has fellow cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, who finished just shy of Abrams-Draine’s total with 12 passes broken-up.
If Rakestraw were to return, Missouri would boast one of the best and most experienced cornerback duos in the country in 2023.