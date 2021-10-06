Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. tore his ACL in practice Tuesday, the team announced. He is out indefinitely.
Rakestraw has played in four games this season, missing the Tigers’ game against Southeast Missouri State with an injury. He recorded 13 tackles and two passes defended in those appearances.
“Absolutely hate it for Ennis, a young man who competes extremely hard and just had an unfortunate incident in practice,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on the SEC coaches call Wednesday.
He has logged the second-most snaps of any corner on the team, after Tulsa transfer Akayleb Evans. In Rakestraw’s absence, Allie Green IV and Ishmael Burdine are likely to see more playing time. Both have been in the defensive back rotation.
Missouri allowed 62 points and 225 passing yards last week against Tennessee.
Rakestraw started all 10 games as a freshman in 2020, and finished the season with 24 tackles.