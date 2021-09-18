Tyler Badie sauntered through gaping holes with almost uncomfortable ease, Boo Smith made defenders read the name on the back of his shirt for the first touchdown of his career and Missouri's defense got in the Southeast Missouri State offense faces so often they’ll have a good idea what kind of toothpaste they each use.
And then the two teams came out for the second quarter.
Missouri made light work of in-state visitors SEMO on Saturday, defeating the Redhawks 59-28 in a game that was a foregone conclusion by the end of Missouri’s second possession of the game — perhaps even before that. The only thing that was left to settle was the “how many.”
Even despite a shaky second half on defense that saw Missouri's second stringers outscored, the Tigers had plenty to be positive about.
"Proud of the way our guys started out," Drinkwitz said. "I thought they came out really all week with the right mindset and attention to detail and focus on practice. I just challenged them to take that to the field today and they really did that."
SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz said he had a “man-crush” on Tyler Badie in the lead up to the game, and the running back wasted no time in justifying his not-so-secret admirer’s comments.
Badie punched in the first score of the game, the first of a career-high three total touchdowns, two minutes and 44 seconds after kickoff on a 49-yard run — an ominous sign of what was to come for the Redhawks.
Six minutes of game time later, Badie had his first receiving touchdown of the day, an 11-yard pass that opened Connor Bazelak's Game 3 account. Badie's third and final score was the shortest of them all and also his final touch of the game. After converting a fourth and 2 that got the the Tigers to the 1-yard line, he was again handed the ball and again made SEMO pay.
When kicker Harrison Mevis converted the subsequent extra-point attempt — he was 8 for 8 kicking them in the game — the score was 38-0 with 13 seconds remaining in the half, and Badie's job was done.
"It was good for me and Connor to both be able to go out there and do what we gotta do to get out of the game and just rest, and cheer on the rest of the teammates," Badie said.
Three of Missouri’s five first-half touchdowns came from within 5 yards of midfield, as Bazelak seized the gaping opportunity to flaunt his arm.
He connected with Chance Luper from just inside his own half seven minutes into the second quarter to get the latter his first score in black and gold. Prior to that, Smith hauled in a 46-yard chuck to do the same.
Bazelak sat out the entirety of the second half, having already gone 21 of 30 for 346 yards. Missouri notched 458 yards total offense to SEMO’s 69 in the opening 30 minutes under his direction.
And the starter wasted no time getting those drives home and dry.
The opening three scoring drives lasted 2:40, 3:25 and 1:40, respectively, each going at least 61 yards.
It was enough to get him 30 minutes of rest after a rough-and-tumble start to the season.
"You hope within two quarters that you play well enough and put enough points on the board," Bazelak said. ... "I'm kinda glad I was able to sit out the second half."
The introduction of Brady Cook at quarterback offered no respite to SEMO's woes. Nor did the debut of third-string Tyler Macon.
On Cook's first drive of the day, he marched the Tigers 57 yards in 12 plays, culminating in a 3-yard toss to Elijah Young to make the score 45-0. On Macon's first throw later that quarter, he connected with JJ Hester on a 65-yard pass for each of their first Missouri touchdowns.
Running back Michael Cox also recorded his first touchdown for Missouri on a 55-yard rush, impressing Badie.
"If you watch me, I was running down there with him," Badie said. "I'd have probably beat him, but he got there. He got there, so that was the best thing. I was just happy for him."
SEMO scored its first of four touchdowns on its first possession that crossed the halfway line. Then the floodgates opened against Missouri's second stringers.
Geno Hess ran home from 4 yards to get the visitors on the board with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. To open the fourth quarter, Shamenski Rucker ran his first of two in from 18 yards to make it 52-14. Later in the quarter he ran in from 2 yards to get SEMO seven points nearer. The Redhawks recorded their fourth in the waning moments of the game on a 75-yard rush from Q'Nairies Anderson.
"We gotta do a better job of making them earn it, but you loved how we finished," Matukewicz said. "Outscored them in the second half and ended up with more rushing yards. We’ll learn our lessons and move on to OVC play which was the whole point here.”
"Obviously in the second half, we had a lot of different people given the opportunity to play, which is good," Drinkwitz said. "But it’s also a reality for some of these guys that they’ve gotta put a lot more work and attention to detail in and continue to develop."
But the day belonged, unsurprisingly, to Badie, Bazelak and Missouri. By the end of the game, Missouri had hammered the Redhawks for 675 total yards on offense, 440 of them through the air.
"It doesn't matter who our opponent is, we treated this week like it was the Super Bowl," Drinkwitz said. "We tried to call our best stuff, put the best plan possible, attack the defense with their weakness, use our strengths against their weaknesses, invest in who we are. Opponent is irrelevant to us."