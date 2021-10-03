Missouri defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired Sunday, a source told the Columbia Missourian.
The firing was made official with a Missouri news release Sunday afternoon following a team meeting that took place at 2:20 p.m.
“After a careful review, I believe a change in direction at the defensive line coach was needed,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in the release. “Jethro is a professional and man of high character, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”
Franklin will be replaced by one of the team's defensive analysts Alfred Davis, the Missourian's source said and MU confirmed in the release. Davis was hired this year and previously coached defensive tackles at Illinois and defensive line at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He played defensive tackle at Arkansas from 2008-12.
Drinkwitz made a call to players Sunday following the team's 62-24 loss against Southeastern Conference opponent Tennessee on Saturday at home. The Tigers are last in the FBS in rushing defense and have given up an average of 307 rushing yards per game.
Against Tennessee, Missouri allowed 683 yards of total offense, 458 of which came on the ground.
Franklin was hired in January. He was signed to a two-year contract from February 2021 to 2023 with a $300,000 base salary paid monthly. An additional $8,333 was paid to Franklin per month as non-salary compensation, according to his contract.
His buyout will be the "Sum of Base Salary and non-salary compensation, divided by 12, multiplied by 12 (or the number of months remaining in Term, if less than 12," according to the termination clause in his contract.
Franklin has 29 years of coaching experience between the collegiate level and NFL, most recently serving as an assistant defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and 2019.
He also spent three seasons as defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders. While there, Franklin mentored Khalil Mack, who earned back-to-back NFL All-Pro honors.