Entering fall camp, Missouri defensive line coach Jethro Franklin had a simple request for his players.
Franklin is going into his first year on coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s staff. He’s coached Power Five college football before, on the west coast at UCLA and USC, and spent time on NFL staffs, most recently in Seattle. But expectations for his unit at Missouri are fairly universal.
“Just everyone do their best,” he said two days before the start of camp. “Play to the best of their god-given ability. Do what got you here, and allow us to add to that. Obviously they’re (a) good, talented group, if not they wouldn’t be here. So we’re not looking to make you a robot. What we’re looking to do is take you where you can’t take yourself so you can become who you always wanted to be.”
Two weeks later, the expectation of hard work hasn’t gone anywhere. Tackle Kobie Whiteside said Thursday that Franklin and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks had done a good job of pushing the unit. The biggest thing now is just getting as familiar as possible with Wilks’ new playbook before the season kicks off Sept. 4.
The group is spearheaded by Whiteside, who’s back after deciding to use his pandemic-granted extra year of eligibility, and All-SEC end Trajan Jeffcoat. Chris Turner and Akial Byers are also back for their respective fifth seasons with the Tigers. Redshirt freshman Johnny Walker Jr. figures to get snaps after bulking up since arriving on campus in 2020. Drinkwitz said he also expects true freshman Mekhi Wingo to see action.
Last season was largely forgettable for both the line and Missouri’s defense as a whole. Opponents topped 34 points in seven of 10 games. Linemen had just 12 sacks, six coming from Jeffcoat.
Some of those struggles, though, can be attributed to Whiteside’s absence. Whiteside was a rock on the interior line in 2019, lining up next to current Cleveland Brown Jordan Elliott and recording 27 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Poised to build off of that breakout year in 2020, Whiteside tore his MCL against Tennessee in Missouri’s second game of the season. He didn’t return for almost two months, playing the Tigers’ last three games.
The missed time was a key reason for Whiteside coming back this year. He didn’t want to leave Missouri on such a sour note. He felt like he had more to give.
So with a lifeline extended to his college career in the form of an extra season of eligibility, he’s trying to make the most of it. He’s in better shape than any point previously in his college career. Three months after offseason surgery on his MCL, he squatted three reps of 605 pounds. After playing last year at 27% percent body fat, he’s now down closer to 18.
“I feel leaner, I’m faster and I’m stronger,” he said. “And I have years behind me now so I feel really good.”
The new and improved Whiteside can’t be the only upgrade if the line is going to improve. Byers, whose career high in tackles is 20, has one more chance to be the player Missouri hoped he would be when it landed the four-star recruit out of high school. Any contributions from the younger players like Walker and Wingo would be welcome, too. Almost all the line’s contributions in 2020 came from upperclassmen.
The defense will have a new scheme under Wilks in 2021. The differences the long time defensive backs coach wants to have compared to last year are well-documented for the secondary: more zone coverage, more eyes facing toward the line of scrimmage, an emphasis on turnovers. The changes for the line are more subtle.
The technique Franklin teaches is different than what the linemen did under previous coach Brick Haley, and there are different variations of ends having a hand on the ground before the snap or standing up. While the goals of the defensive backs may have shifted from getting stops to forcing turnovers, the goals are still similar for the line.
“We have goals set, and with these goals we’re trying to work our butts off to even reach them,” Whiteside said Aug. 5. “We’re trying to be the best, so when we step in here we’re focused on being the best in our work ethic. On the field and off the field, we’re focused on doing what we need to do to get that goal.”