Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Clear this evening then becoming windy with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming windy with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.