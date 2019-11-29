LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— It was a forgettable affair to close out a season to forget. In what started as promising and quickly veered toward disastrous, the Missouri Tigers’ 2019 season ended with a 24-14 win against Arkansas.
The victory ended Missouri’s five-game skid, meaning the Tigers finish the year at 6-6. But with a bowl ban now in effect, the record is mostly a reflection of the disappointment of this season. And Friday's unconvincing win over the Razorbacks, who entered the game 2-9, adds little luster.
It felt appropriate that Missouri’s day was atypical from the start. Instead of Kelly Bryant, who has been plagued by injuries over the last month-and-a-half, true freshman Connor Bazelak opened the game under center.
Bazelak’s first career start offered a brief glimpse into the future, and it was a hopeful one. Bazelak finished 7-of-9 for 80 yards before a left knee sprain in the second quarter kept him out for the rest of the game. That might have been the perfect metaphor for the 2019 Tigers — a promising start that ended up yielding little.
During his stint, Bazelak found a lot of success throwing to Arkansas native Barrett Banister, who racked up a career-high 60 yards on six catches, five of which came from Bazelak. The pair hooked up three times on third down on the team’s second drive, which ended with a 5-yard touchdown run for Larry Rountree III.
Bazelak was replaced by Taylor Powell, who made his own first start when Bryant was sidelined against Georgia, a performance that did little to earn him a second start. When Powell entered the game Friday, he started slowly, and made a costly mistake early in the second half. On the first play of the third quarter, he underthrew Banister, and the pass was picked off by Arkansas cornerback Greg Brooks Jr. Brooks had open field ahead of him, but Banister made an alert touchdown-saving tackle. It didn’t matter much, as Arkansas scored a few plays later, taking a 14-10 lead.
It was a peculiar day for the Razorbacks, as well. Before the game, it was reported that 10 Arkansas players would not play because of a mumps outbreak. In addition, Jack Lindsey started his first career game, making him the fifth Razorback to start at quarterback the season.
He wasn’t great. Entering halftime Lindsey had completed just one pass, a 19-yard touchdown throw that gave Arkansas a 7-0 lead. His next completion came in the third quarter, also for a touchdown.
As the game wore on, Powell improved and made the plays that needed to be made. Tyler Badie ran for a combined 53 yards and a touchdown that put Missouri up 17-14 in the third quarter, and Powell led the Tigers on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.
The drive, which put Missouri up 24-14, put the game out of reach. The key play came on third down, when receiver Tauskie Dove, who was only on the field because of injuries to regulars Jalen Knox and Kam Scott, made a difficult diving catch to keep the drive alive. It ended when Powell found former Razorback Jonathan Nance in the end zone for his first career touchdown pass.
The win won't satisfy many, and the fact that Arkansas was able to stick around for so long is concerning.
Whatever is next for Missouri is unclear. There is no bowl to look forward to, and Barry Odom's job status appears tenuous. This game likely did little to change that.
It will be an interesting winter.