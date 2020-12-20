The wear and tear of this year's pandemic-induced 10-game season once again reared its head for Missouri against Mississippi State on Saturday.
The Tigers were down to 52 scholarship players and running backs coach Curtis Luper didn't travel. Receiver Jalen Knox didn't make the trip either, and the defense was without starting defensive backs Jarvis Ware and Tyree Gillespie.
That meant the Tigers were down to three scholarship cornerbacks.
So, with several absences, Mason Pack got his first career start, and after Jaylon Carlies was ejected for targeting, former quarterback Shawn Robinson got time at safety. Freshman receiver Kris Abrams-Draine got in the game, too.
"These young men and coaches are tired," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "We really are, and I think you saw that tonight. They're just tired. It's just been hard. A lot of unknowns for nine months. ... We're doing every single thing we can to play the game and when you get down to this kind of stuff, the execution is not where it needs to be in order to be successful and that's what happened."
With missing players galore, Missouri's defensive performance was certainly suboptimal. The Bulldogs generated 446 yards of offense in their 51-point performance. With a head coach and offense known for its reliance on passing, the Tigers allowed Mississippi State to run for a season high with 151 rushing yards.
In fact, a Mike Leach team hadn't seen that kind of rushing success in three seasons. The last time his offense rushed for more than 151 yards was when Washington State lost to UCLA in October 2017.
Leach noted better offensive line play and ball carrier vision as the reason for his Bulldogs' rushing success Saturday, but he also noted Missouri's man defense as part of it.
When asked about freshman quarterback Will Rogers' lone 18-yard scramble in the first quarter, Leach said he wished his quarterback would've run the ball more.
"We're asking him to read the field, which that's the primary thing we want him to do," Leach said. "But when their backs are to you and if you're protecting pretty well, everybody's covered, you're gonna have some space to run it."
Knowing the situation at defensive back, Drinkwitz said the Tigers were going to try and "mix it up", largely playing man, but sprinkling in zone coverage throughout the game.
"That was the plan and it wasn't very effective," Drinkwitz said.
Although the offensive success for Leach and the Bulldogs was a sore spot for Missouri's defense, it's actually been the Tigers' best defensive performance this month.
Against Arkansas, Missouri allowed 566 total yards. Against Georgia a week ago, the Tigers gave up 615 yards.
When looking at those performances, it's easy to point at the secondary. Arkansas' Treylon Burks put up a career-high 206 receiving yards and Georgia's George Pickens also set career bests for receiving yards and touchdowns.
This season, the Tigers have given up the 34th-most passing yards in the country and their 21 receiving touchdowns allowed are No. 82 among FBS teams. However, the passing attack hasn't been the biggest issue for Missouri these last three games.
Mississippi State, Georgia and Arkansas combined to rush for 759 yards against Missouri. They averaged 6.1 yards per carry and they also combined for nine rushing touchdowns.
Prior to the Arkansas game, Missouri had only allowed more than 200 rushing yards once this season, when Tennessee ran for 232 yards in Week 2. Florida and South Carolina were the only other schools to post 100-plus yard rushing performances against the Tigers defense.
It's likely those performances can be attributed to several factors. Of course, Missouri had a short-handed effort against Mississippi State. Against Arkansas, it was without linebacker Nick Bolton for a half.
Still, regardless of exhaustion or inexperience, the Tigers will have to figure out their calamity of issues on defense if they want to be competitive against Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.