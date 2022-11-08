Ennis Rakestraw didn’t mince words when asked about what he remembers from last October’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee.
“We got blown out of the water,” Rakestraw said. “We have to keep it real with ourselves. We didn’t play as fast as we could, we didn’t get lined up well, and (Tennessee) always snapped the ball rapid-fire. They were running the ball down our throat and could get everything going.”
The Tigers fell behind 28-3 in the first quarter that Saturday at Memorial Stadium, frustrated by the Volunteers’ tempo from the opening snap. Tennessee ran 78 offensive plays and racked up 683 total yards of offense. Although players said they haven’t discussed last year’s game much, there’s a clear sense those on the field that day haven’t forgotten how they felt after giving up 62 points.
“They score fast and they go fast,” Joseph Charleston said. “They have an up-tempo, high-paced offense. They’re explosive and they score fast.”
This year, Missouri’s defense feels better prepared to face Tennessee’s up-pace tempo. The Tigers have tried to simulate the franticness they will feel Saturday in this week’s practice sessions with additional tempo periods. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker added a few adjustments to keep defenders on their toes, too.
Charleston said the key Saturday is winning the action pre-snap by making sure the defense lines up quickly. Against the Volunteers, a simple mental lapse makes the difference between a crucial third-down stop and conceding a demoralizing play.
“I don’t know exactly what (last year’s defense) was being taught,” Baker said, “but if you’re not ready to play and you don’t have your cleats in the ground, (Tennessee) will absolutely demolish you.”
While several players still have a sour taste in their mouths from last October, they know this isn’t the same defense that took the field against Tennessee a year ago. It’s a unit that allows 304.1 yards per game and held No. 1-ranked Georgia to a season-low 26 points.
Williams’ first-man-in mentality
After transferring from Oregon, Kristian Williams wasn’t a Week 1 starter. But the defensive tackle mixed into the first 11 by Week 3 and hasn’t missed a start since.
Being early drives Williams. From building trust within a program loaded with experienced transfers to becoming one of the best defensive units in the conference, the redshirt junior has impressed Baker.
“He comes in the team meetings two hours before practice, and he’s already got his shoulder pads on. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said Baker, who was impressed and surprised with Williams’ early success. “He’s a blue-collar, lunch-pail kind of guy who doesn’t say much.”
It pays dividends to Williams to be the first man on the practice field as he finds confidence in himself to attack the day at hand. The extra preparation has sparked impressive performances, including a season-best five tackles against Kentucky.
“As I was always told, early is on time,” Williams said. “I hate to be late, because I don’t want to have to rush. I just feel like that was something that was always molded into me when I was a young kid.”
Landry’s lack of playing time
Returning from an injury sustained against Vanderbilt two weeks prior, defensive tackle Josh Landry played just one snap against Kentucky. The redshirt junior was penalized on his lone play for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the first quarter.
But Landry wasn’t benched for disciplinary action. If he had received another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, he would’ve been ruled ineligible for Saturday’s contest at Tennessee.
“We got to be smarter from a penalty standpoint,” Baker said. “I thought that was a disappointing thing from us Saturday.”
Playing with a club on his broken left hand, Landry is “100%” ready to play in his backup role this weekend against the Volunteers, per Baker.