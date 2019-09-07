The equation on the pseudo-business card was meant as encouragement, but after last week, it also demanded a sense of urgency from Missouri's players.
TAKEAWAYS = VICTORY!!
In its 2019 season opener a week ago, MU football lost the turnover battle 3-0 to Wyoming. Missouri lost the game, too, 37-31. Coincidence? Head coach Barry Odom thought not.
So the coaching staff printed those cheesy little cards for players to carry around all week. The defense took that message to heart in a 38-7 victory against West Virginia in Saturday's home opener.
In an all-around defensive turnaround, Missouri (1-1) tallied three takeaways and turned them into 21 points that led the way to a dominant first win of 2019.
Sophomore linebacker Nick Bolton, making just his second college start, became the first MU player since Sean Weatherspoon in 2008 to have two interceptions in a game and return one of them for a touchdown. Senior safety Ronnell Perkins intercepted another pass from West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, an Oklahoma transfer.
West Virginia (1-1) finished with only 158 total yards of offense.
Kendall's counterpart, the Tigers' Kelly Bryant, threw for 150 yards and three touchdowns for Missouri, including two to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Bryant was 17-for-25 and didn't throw an interception after turning the ball over twice last week.
The Tigers did all of their scoring on offense in the first half. MU split carries between junior Larry Rountree III, who ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Tyler Badie, who added 71 yards. Dawson Downing unexpectedly got some carries too, finishing with 57 yards.
But the defense stole the show one week after being crucified by critics for a lackluster outing at Wyoming in which it allowed 37 points and 297 rushing yards. Against West Virginia, the Tigers compiled 13 tackles for loss and three sacks, after finishing with just two tackles for loss and no sacks in Wyoming.
Missouri slowly picked up steam throughout the first quarter after the teams traded punts to start the game. Tucker McCann kicked a 44-yard field goal to start the scoring with 8:34 left in the first.
Then the Tiger tip drill began.
Kendall had West Virginia driving at the MU 32-yard line, but an off-line throw was tipped by a receiver, bobbled multiple times and finally intercepted by Bolton at the 25.
Missouri turned that into a scoring drive capped by a beautiful Bryant-to-Okwuegbunam 26-yard touchdown pass. Okwuegbunam made the grab in coverage at the 1-yard line then tapped his toe in the end zone before falling out of bounds.
The tigers led 10-0 after the first quarter. They have outscored their 2019 opponents 24-0 in the opening frame.
But unlike last week, when they were pummeled 27-3 in the second quarter, the Tigers kept piling on.
West Virginia was moving the ball around midfield, but Missouri's other starting linebacker, senior Cale Garrett, got a finger on a pass over the middle that redirected it just enough for Perkins to lay out for the second interception in as many drives.
Rountree and Badie both took handoffs on the next series, and Rountree stepped up to convert a fourth-and-1 and then run for a 10-yard touchdown. It was a breakthrough for the established starter after he was benched in the fourth quarter last week. Odom frankly said Tuesday that it was because Badie "was playing better."
Garrett, who led Missouri in tackles last week but was hard on himself afterward for some costly missed tackles, also had a huge rebound game. Along with the tip that led to an interception, he finished with seven tackles to match Bolton's team lead, including two for a loss plus one sack.
The sack came on a third down in the second quarter that pushed West Virginia further back in field goal range. The Mountaineers missed the ensuing 48-yard kick.
Bryant fired a 16-yard touchdown to Okwuegbunam on a third-and-goal, and he added a three-yard score to Barrett Banister in the final seconds of the first half. It was Banister's first career touchdown reception.
MU takes on Southeast Missouri State next week at Faurot Field, with kickoff scheduled 6:30 p.m.