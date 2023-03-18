In what was more of a controlled practice than a true spring game, Missouri's quarterbacks got a taste of game action Saturday inside Devine Pavilion in Columbia.

While he didn't appear to be 100% recovered from the forearm strain he sustained playing baseball in February, freshman quarterback Sam Horn took reps with the first team for the duration of practice. 

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

