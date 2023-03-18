In what was more of a controlled practice than a true spring game, Missouri's quarterbacks got a taste of game action Saturday inside Devine Pavilion in Columbia.
While he didn't appear to be 100% recovered from the forearm strain he sustained playing baseball in February, freshman quarterback Sam Horn took reps with the first team for the duration of practice.
Two plays into the first drive of the team period, Horn found a streaking Luther Burden III on a post route over the center of the field for about a 30-yard gain. The drive was later capped off by a Nate Peat rushing score. The connection with Burden was Horn's best throw of the day as MU's pass rush kept him, and the other QBs, off-balance.
Horn was frequently forced out of the pocket and left to make off-balance throws to well-covered receivers. One such errant throw found the hands of linebacker Triston Newson, who returned the interception for a touchdown.
Later on in red zone and goal-to-go periods, Horn was once again put under pressure. Multiple passes fell incomplete and most didn't have the same zip as the earlier pass to Burden.
One area where Horn shined was in his ability to move around the pocket. The freshman frequently evaded pressure, stepping up in between his offensive lineman to find passing lanes or pick up yards on the ground.
"You're starting to see more and more that he's not only a pocket passer," Schrader said. "He surprises me with some of the moves he puts on. It's only going to make us more dynamic as an offense."
Garcia and Laible making new connections
With Horn assuming QB1 responsibilities Saturday, Miami transfer Jake Garcia worked with the twos. Similar to Horn, Garcia's life was made difficult by the Tigers' defense as he took a couple of sacks in the beginning periods of practice.
The highlight of Garcia's day came on a deep slant pass threaded between defenders to a leaping Micah Manning. Garcia frequently connected with Manning and redshirt freshman Ja'Marion Wayne, who were some of the standout receivers Saturday.
Manning, a redshirt junior, appeared in only two games last season, and Wayne spent most of his freshman season in 2022 working as a defensive back.
Hutchinson Community College QB transfer Dylan Laible frequently found Manning and Wayne as well. On his first drive of the day, Laible completed all four of his pass attempts, two of which were chunk plays to Manning. The drive ended with a quick pass to a speeding Wayne on a drag route for a touchdown.
All three QBs failed to move the score in the red-zone and goal-to-go periods as the defense kept the ball out of the end zone.
When he spoke to reporters Wednesday, coach Eli Drinkwitz said the defense has been the dominant group throughout the spring and Saturday was evidence of his claim. With Horn yet to return to full strength, and 2022 starter Brady Cook still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, the QB position remains a question mark as spring ball begins to come to a close.
The Tigers have three practices remaining before camp ends Friday.