In a media session earlier this week, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones began answering a question about the challenges of Missouri’s defense by commending defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ scheme.
Jones then turned to praising Missouri’s top two returning cornerbacks plus the safeties, even noting that Joshuah Bledsoe’s uniform number switched to No. 1.
For each position, Jones identified the names, numbers and strengths of the Tiger starters.
“We have to be ready,” he concluded.
Alabama was ready.
Jones found preseason All-American wideout Jaylen Waddle for seven of his 17 first half completions and the Crimson Tide had outgained Missouri 315-125 by halftime. Waddle finished with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
“Crud, that guy’s a heck of a player,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said, in reference to Waddle. “We had a double team on him. Obviously, we didn’t cover him well enough, but he’s a dynamic player. We tried doubling, we tried to mix in zone, we tried to heat up the quarterback. It wasn’t as effective as we wanted it to be.”
Aside from an early 3-and-out where the Crimson Tide unsuccessfully attacked freshman cornerback Ennis Rakestraw on the first play from scrimmage, the Alabama starters found holes in Missouri’s defense.
Missouri went backward on its first drive and the Tigers defense returned to the field 1:33 after it originally departed. But when the Crimson Tide returned, they didn’t abandon the pass game.
Jones found Waddle and John Metchie III on the first two plays of the series, while running back Najee Harris capped off a methodical 12-play, 66-yard drive by punching it in the endzone from one yard out. With defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison out for COVID-19 related reasons and cornerback Chris Shearin opting out prior to the game, Missouri’s secondary was already adversity-filled .
To make matters worse, starting cornerback Jarvis Ware left the game with a knee injury at the end of the second drive and didn’t return. He will receive an MRI on Sunday, but Drinkwitz said post-game that he didn’t believe it was serious. The injury paved the way for Rakestraw to get more snaps than Drinkwitz anticipated.
When Missouri had Alabama at 3rd-and-long on its second drive, Jones found Waddle streaking across the field for an 18-yard score. The Crimson Tide converted on 9-of-14 third downs in the game and 5-of-7 in the first half.
“We forced them into third-and-longs a couple of times, but we didn’t get off the field on those,” junior linebacker and captain Nick Bolton said. “As a whole on the defense, we have to be better on third downs.”
But Missouri’s defense showed life in the second half.
Columbia native and sophomore Martez Manuel earned the start at safety and had three tackles for loss out of the locker room. In the half, the defense allowed just one touchdown — a 37-yard drive that followed a Shawn Robinson fumble — while defensive end Tre Williams had a strip sack on backup quarterback Bryce Young in the fourth quarter.
Alabama’s other score was a field goal that followed a muffed punt. In all, Missouri held the Crimson Tide to 99 yards of offense in the second half.
“That’s just the foundation of our program,” Bolton said. “We’re not going to fold.”