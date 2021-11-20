For so long this season, Missouri’s offense has had to be perfect.
Every point mattered a week ago when the Tigers beat South Carolina 31-28. Before that, Missouri gave up 28 points to lowly Vanderbilt, sweating out its first SEC win of the season.
The roles reversed against Florida, as a disjointed offense time and time again bailed out a defense playing on a level it hadn’t previously shown it was capable of reaching.
A unit that hardly resembled the one that was gashed for more than 200 yards per game on the ground on a near-weekly basis early in the conference season kept Florida at bay to the tune of 93 yards on the ground and 16 points in regulation — the Gators scored 29 against Alabama earlier this season — to clinch a bowl berth.
Missouri tackled better than it has all season. Making his first career start, freshman cornerback DJ Jackson made a first-quarter stop in the flat that prevented a long gain. In the third, linebacker Chad Bailey read and blew up a third-down screen pass.
And notably absent were the plays that defined the first two months of the season: whiffed tackles in the open field that led to long gains. The Gators had only three rushes of more than 10 yards.
“I don’t know if y’all know this, but we actually practice,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “We practice Tuesday and Wednesday tackling circuits and stuff. We’ve been practicing it. I think so many teams at this time of the year are just trying to get the season over with. Our team’s playing for something. They’re playing for each other. They’re trying to get better.”
With just under nine minutes remaining in the game, Florida faced third-and-1 from the Missouri 15 down 16-13. Quarterback Emory Jones took the snap and rolled right with running back Dameon Pierce trailing him. Missouri had stacked the middle of the field, anticipating a quarterback sneak, so linebacker Blaze Alldredge was the only player on the outside to pursue the pair.
If anyone has exemplified the Tigers’ defense this season, it’s Alldredge. The transfer from Rice opened the season with 3½ sacks against Central Michigan, only to lose his starting job a month later after Missouri was gashed by Tennessee. His playing time fluctuated after that until he regained his starting job against South Carolina.
On one of the most important plays of the year, Alldredge beat Jones to the edge, forcing him to flip back Pierce, who was quickly forced out of bounds. The Gators settled for a field goal.
“I get the speed option, really what I have to do right there is called a feather technique,” Alldredge said. “So I’ve gotta make sure that I don’t just shoot up to the running back and allow the quarterback to pick up that short yardage, so I’m kind of sitting in between trying to play both, and then once he dishes out the pitch it turns into a little bit of a footrace, and luckily I was able to get him down before the marker.”
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Tuesday that one of Missouri’s points of emphasis would be keeping Jones from running. Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright twice burned Missouri with runs of more than 70 yards Oct. 30.
Jones ran 17 times — often on designed rushes up the middle — and averaged 2.6 yards per attempt.
“Mind-my-gap mentality,” Bailey said. “Just had to make sure we fit the runs up right, and I think we did a good job of that today.”
Defensive backs Shawn Robinson, Ish Burdine and Chris Shearin were all ruled out for the game when Missouri released its depth chart Thursday. An already thin secondary took another hit pregame when cornerback Akayleb Evans wasn’t dressed for warmups.
Safeties Jaylon Carlies and Martez Manuel stepped up. Carlies was tied for second on the team and Manuel was third on the team, respectively, on tackles with eight and six. Cornerback Allie Green IV, another player who has had his ups and downs this year in sporadic playing time, had five in what Drinkwitz said was his best game.
It was ultimately the offense that won the game for Missouri, as Connor Bazelak’s rainbow on a two-point conversion landed softly in the hands of tight end Daniel Parker Jr.
But for one night, the much-maligned defense — the unit that allowed 28 or more points in eight consecutive games leading up to Saturday — was the primary reason Missouri won. Now it will be rewarded with a bowl game.
“I think the biggest part of (the performance) was just confidence and passion,” Alldredge said. “We knew we had to put it all out on the line tonight.”