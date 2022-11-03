After helping make Missouri's defense one of the best in the country in his first season, Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker received a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday.

The extension includes an "annual increase in (Baker's) salary," but the team did not specify the exact amount. Baker was set to make $700,000 next season on his previous deal.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

