After helping make Missouri's defense one of the best in the country in his first season, Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker received a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday.
The extension includes an "annual increase in (Baker's) salary," but the team did not specify the exact amount. Baker was set to make $700,000 next season on his previous deal.
"I am honored by the trust coach (Eli) Drinkwitz has placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better," Baker said in a news release. "Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players. We have a resilient group, and it doesn't matter where the ball is put down, they step up and play hard. My family and I love Columbia, and we look forward to the years ahead."
Next season is in line to be the first year since 2019 that Missouri retains both its head coach and defensive coordinator.
Last season, Steve Wilks led the defense. Wilks took a job as defensive backs coach for the Carolina Panthers after the 2021 season, where he now serves as interim head coach. Originally hired as the safeties coach, Baker was promoted to defensive coordinator in February.
Under Baker, Missouri's defense is No. 19 in college football, with 310.6 yards allowed per game. That number is good for No. 3 in the SEC, behind only Georgia and Alabama.
"I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and Board of Curators for investing in our program, and we are looking forward to Coach Baker being our defensive coordinator for a long time," Drinkwitz said in the release.
Drinkwitz teased the extension Wednesday evening on his radio show, Tiger Talk.
“Blake could be the first to tell you our entire defensive staff works really well together,” Drinkwitz said. “But obviously, he’s the tip of the spear, and he’s done a really good job of utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times.”
The Missourian will have more details on Baker's extension as they become available.