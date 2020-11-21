Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is unavailable for the team's game at South Carolina on Saturday because he was contact-traced and is in quarantine.
Defensive backs coach David Gibbs will replace Walters as defensive coordinator. Defensive quality control/analyst Grant O'Brien will be the team's 10th assistant.
The Tigers are also missing 11 players after multiple positive tests and quarantines due to contact tracing. Players unavailable are: wideout Javian Hester, quarterback Shawn Robinson, defensive back Adam Sparks, defensive lineman Markell Utsey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer, outside linebacker Sci Martin Jr., defensive back Ishmael Burdine, defensive lineman Keion Willis, outside linebacker Johnny Walker, wideout D'ionte Smith and defensive back Stacy Brown.
A team spokesperson told the Missourian that 56 scholarship players made the trip, but defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside, offensive lineman Larry Borom and offensive lineman Xavier Delgado will only play in an emergency while they recover from injury.
Utsey and Spencer were both suspended for the first half of the game because of their role in a halftime brawl against Florida on Oct. 31. Those suspensions will still be served Saturday. Linebacker Chad Bailey was the other player suspended, but he is active and will play the whole game Saturday before serving his suspension at a later date.
Spencer and Utsey were both listed as starters on the team's Tuesday depth chart while Robinson, Sparks and Brown were listed as backups.