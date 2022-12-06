Missouri defensive end DJ Coleman took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

He finished with 38 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks in his lone season at Missouri. Coleman also officially announced he won’t play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you