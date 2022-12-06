Missouri defensive end DJ Coleman took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
He finished with 38 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks in his lone season at Missouri. Coleman also officially announced he won’t play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.
Coleman transferred to Missouri from Jacksonville State and quickly became a key cog in the Tigers’ defensive line. He played in all 12 games and was consistently lauded by coaches and teammates for his toughness and ability to consistently make plays. In mid-November, defensive coordinator Blake Baker joked that if he was ever in a back-alley fight, he would want Coleman to back him up.
Coleman joins Martez Manuel and Isaiah McGuire as Missouri players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Lovett, McGuire named to All-SEC second team
The SEC announced Tuesday that McGuire and wide receiver Dominic Lovett were named to the 2022 All-SEC second team, which was voted on by the coaches.
Lovett, who entered the transfer portal Monday, tied with Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo for the second wide receiver selection.
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, who transferred from Missouri, also was named to the All-SEC second team.
Odom receives second head-coaching job
After a three-season hiatus, Barry Odom will be a college football head coach again next season. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports first reported that UNLV expected to hire the former Missouri coach, and just over an hour later Tuesday afternoon, the program made it official.
Odom spent the past three seasons as an associate head coach, defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Arkansas. Before his time with the Razorbacks, Odom was the Tigers’ head coach for five seasons, leading them to a 25-25 record from 2016-19.
Odom has spent a majority of his coaching career in Missouri and Arkansas. After graduating from MU in 1999, he coached at Rock Bridge High School before returning to the Tigers in 2003 as a graduate assistant. He later coached the Tigers’ safeties and linebackers before his tenure as defensive coordinator.
UNLV finished as the fourth-best team in the Mountain West’s West division with a 5-7 record. The Rebels haven’t been to a bowl game since 2014. Odom replaces Marcus Arroyo, who went 7-23 in his three-season stint in Las Vegas. The last UNLV coach to finish their tenure with a winning record was Tony Knap, who went 47-20-2 from 1976-81.