Missouri defensive lineman Montra Edwards entered the transfer portal, an athletic spokesperson confirmed Tuesday Night.
Matt Zenitz, a Southeastern Conference reporter at Al.com reported the news first.
Edwards, a freshman, had not been listed on any of the team’s depth charts this season. The Mississippi native signed with Missouri after previously decommitting from the school in August 2019.
He chose Missouri over offers from Mississippi, Mississippi State and Maryland, among others.
He was ranked as the No. 37 defensive lineman in his class and No. 18 player in the state, according to Rivals.