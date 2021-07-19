Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat was one of 90 players named to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday afternoon. The award goes to the top defensive player in the country annually.
Jeffcoat, a redshirt junior, was fourth in the Southeastern Conference in sacks with six last season. He also had seven quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. It was his first season back with the program after his abrupt departure in October 2019.
Jeffcoat is not one of the Tigers' two player representatives at SEC Media Days this week. His teammate on the D-line Akial Byers will speak, along with offensive lineman Case Cook.