On any regular Saturday, the patch grass across the street from Townsend Hall, next to the Turner Avenue Parking Garage, would be packed. But this Saturday was different, Missouri awaited a non-Power Five opponent on a day of freezing temperature and a less-populated campus.

But that didn't stop two fans — Eric and Crystal Kuhnel — from taking to the grassy area and tailgating their first and only Tigers game of the 2022 season. Bundled up in multiple layers, gloves and a blanket, the two sat alone in collapsible chairs.

  Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

