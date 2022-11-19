On any regular Saturday, the patch grass across the street from Townsend Hall, next to the Turner Avenue Parking Garage, would be packed. But this Saturday was different, Missouri awaited a non-Power Five opponent on a day of freezing temperature and a less-populated campus.
But that didn't stop two fans — Eric and Crystal Kuhnel — from taking to the grassy area and tailgating their first and only Tigers game of the 2022 season. Bundled up in multiple layers, gloves and a blanket, the two sat alone in collapsible chairs.
Living in Springfield, the pair planned the trip two months ago. While not being able to anticipate the weather, they knew campus would be quieter with students on Thanksgiving break.
"And we thought this was 'the game,' and we didn't know it was gonna be like this," Crystal chuckled.
As the two sat alone, enjoying their beverage of choice with Eric clutching a handle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, they know how much for fun the area is on a more regular game day.
The two hadn't decided yet how long they would be staying for Saturday's action, contemplating a departure at halftime if the temperature continued to dip into the 20s.
Eric and Crystal try to make it up to Columbia for as many games as they can each season. But with ticket prices fluctuating and hotel prices rising, New Mexico State was a cost-efficient trip for the couple.
"Tickets are really cheap," Eric said. "I got tickets for $4 on a secondary market for pretty good seats. You can't beat that, and the hotels were reasonably priced."
Finding hotels that charge up to $300 or $400 a night or require visitors to stay two nights, Eric and Crystal weren't willing to throw that much money for an SEC game this season.
When the two started dating seven years ago, Crystal told Eric, "I don't sport." She deemed it her catchphrase. But you can say, Eric converted her as the two are already planning two or three trips for next season, eyeing LSU in October.
"I think they're gonna go 5-7." Eric said. "I'd love for them to beat Arkansas, but I don't see it happening. But I love them no matter what. I've been coming to games since I was 7 years old. I grew up in Colombia. And so, win or lose, we'll always be here."
Eric graduated from Missouri in 2000. His mother held season tickets for the Tigers when he was younger, and since she sold them in her older years, he still holds his fandom and loyalty close to his heart with trips back to his hometown.
Terry Hudson was walking past Eric and Crystal en route to the stadium Saturday. His day is a little different compared to the couple sitting apart in the grassy area of campus.