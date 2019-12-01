The 2020 Missouri Tigers are going to look different than the Tigers of 2019. Exactly how different remains to be seen, but we already know Missouri will be without one of its top defensive players.
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jordan Elliott announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.
Next Chapter 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/j3weT4JcNl— 🧟♂️ (@BIGJ5K) December 1, 2019
The announcement comes the day after Missouri fired coach Barry Odom.
Elliott is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive tackle from Missouri City, Texas, who has played the past two seasons for the Tigers after transferring from Texas. He led the Tigers with 8.5 tackles for loss this season. His 2.5 sacks were second on the team behind fellow defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside. He finished with 44 total tackles.
Yahoo! Sports draft analyst Eric Edholm predicted that Elliott will be an early Day 2 selection, which translates to the second round. Day 1 consists of the first round; rounds two and three are held on the second day.
Edholm told the Missourian he thinks Elliott projects anywhere from a 0 to a 5 technique defensive lineman, meaning that Elliott can line up anywhere from over the center to the outside of the tackle. Edholm watched Elliott play plenty of defensive end this year, and mentioned that he even was istanding up on a few snaps.
Edholm likes Elliott's long arms to disengage blockers and close down passing and kicking lanes. He blocked a field goal against Tennessee.
Elliott, however, is not "great on double (teams) yet," Edholm said. "Also fires off too fast at times and gets out of his gaps."
Edholm listed the Georgia and Wyoming games as examples of this type of play.
Heading into the Arkansas game, Pro Football Focus rated Elliott its highest graded interior defender in college football.
Elliott might not be the last Missouri player to declare early. Redshirt junior Albert Okwuegbunam is another possibility.