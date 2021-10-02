The holes in Missouri’s rush defense were expected against Tennessee. The Tigers had spent their past two games against FBS opponents getting torched on the ground, first with 199 yards from Chris Rodriguez Jr. in Kentucky, then again as Boston College’s Patrick Garwo tallied 175 two weeks later.
Tiyon Evans ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns for Tennessee in a performance that’s become almost commonplace against Missouri, but the problems went far deeper against the Vols.
In short, Tennessee outplayed Missouri in almost every quantifiable way. Numbers said Missouri had strengths entering the game. It didn’t matter. The Volunteers dominated, as Missouri’s drops of inconsistency from the first quarter of the season unraveled into a flood of ineptitude.
“It sucks, nothing else to it,” quarterback Connor Bazelak said.
The game began with cornerback Allie Green IV getting burned on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to receiver JaVonta Payton, setting up an ugly day in the secondary. Jaylon Carlies whiffed on at least four tackles in the first half. Hooker finished the game accounting for as many total touchdowns as he threw incompletions (four) on his way to 225 yards passing and a passer rating of 230.5.
“I thought as much as anything just great poise and understanding and command of what we’re doing,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “I thought in the pass game he did a great job, was accurate and decisive all day long. And used his feet opportunistically and was a huge part of us getting going early.”
Even Tyler Badie, Missouri’s most reliable player through four games, was held in check. He carried the ball 21 times for 41 yards, hurt by his 23 lost yards. Missouri’s now-healthy offensive line — guard Case Cook was back after missing two games — couldn’t get any push against Tennessee.
The Volunteers had seven tackles for loss, with much of the pressure coming up the middle. Three holding penalties stalled Missouri’s first drive of the game, nullifying a pair of first downs in the process. Bazelak was sacked once and under pressure several more times. He finished 27 of 44 for 322 yards and two interceptions.
He didn’t have a lot of help from his receivers. Keke Chism had two drops. Bazelak’s second interception bounced off the hands of JJ Hester on a second-half fourth-down attempt. No one was blameless.
And the penalties kept coming. Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after Missouri’s first touchdown of the game. A facemask call extended a Tennessee drive in the second quarter that ended in points. The Tigers totaled nine penalties for 96 yards.
“I don’t know what happened,” Bazelak said. “I don’t know if they were picking on us or what. Just gotta overcome the adversity and really gotta play our game to the point that refs don’t matter.”
The Tigers are now left to search for answers. Bazelak and receiver Tauskie Dove both mentioned earlier in the week that the team was two plays away from being 4-0, but there’s no rationalization that can soften the consequences of a beatdown at the hands of Tennessee.
Missouri is now 2-3 and under .500 for the first time this season and faces an uphill climb to make a bowl game. The Tigers need four more wins, and four of their remaining seven games are against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after the game that it was an uncharacteristic performance, and Missouri’s showing in the first four games backs that up; its largest margin of defeat before Tennessee was seven points. But any loss counts the same in the standings, and the reality now is that Missouri has an uphill climb to turn this into a productive season.
“You get one of two options: You either circle up as teammates and coaches, fight for each other, fight your way out of this, or you point fingers and you blame,” Drinkwitz said. “And when you walk out of that building, everybody’s gonna tell you it wasn’t your fault. It was somebody else’s fault. They’re gonna point stuff out on social media, whatever. But at the end of the day, the only people that can solve it are in that room.”