Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed that the team was down to 53 scholarship players on his radio show Thursday evening.
On Tuesday's press conference, Drinkwitz said Missouri had 56 scholarship players available. The Southeastern Conference established a 53 scholarship player threshold for schools, but Missouri can choose to play with fewer.
He said that one player who was originally questionable to play is now out. Two offensive linemen, Xavier Delgado and Larry Borom, will travel to South Carolina but will only be used in an emergency scenario. Borom was said to be questionable Tuesday and Delgado was “questionable to doubtful.”
Luke Griffin is expected to make his first career start at left guard because Dylan Spencer is out because of a suspension dating back to the Florida game. Drinkwitz said that only one of the three suspended players will be available for the game but declined to specify who that player is.
Drake Heismeyer has moved from the offensive line to the defensive line to help with numbers, and Drinkwitz said that wide receivers have been cross-trained to play at the defensive back position.