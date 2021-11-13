Trajan Jeffcoat is the latest Missouri player to join the “Score on D” club.
MU defensive back Akayleb Evans had just picked off South Carolina QB Jason Brown at the Gamecock 34-yard line in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 31-28 win against South Carolina on Saturday, only for it to be called back due to a holding penalty on Evans.
On the following play — a South Carolina first-and-10 from its own 17 — MU defensive back Martez Manuel barreled into Brown and knocked the ball loose. Jeffcoat chased down the recovery in the end zone. It was his first career fumble recovery.
“It’s next-play mentality,” MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Play this play. Each play has a life of its own, and you can’t really worry about the previous play.”
The touchdown — MU’s second defensive score of the season — put the Tigers up 10 points. It was the first fumble-recovery touchdown by Missouri since 2019 when then-linebacker Cale Garrett recovered a loose ball in the end zone against the Gamecocks.
There were six total turnovers in Missouri’s win against South Carolina, plus two MU interceptions that were called back due to penalty. The Tiger defense set a season high in QB hits (7) and had 48 total tackles, three sacks and three turnovers.
The defensive touchdown had added meaning for both Manuel and Jeffcoat, who hail from opposite cities in the Mayor’s Cup.
“Martez is a Columbia, Missouri, guy; I’m a Columbia, South Carolina, guy,” Jeffcoat said. “That was a good play for both of us for sure.”
Manuel has stepped up in recent weeks, earning his first career interception against Vanderbilt and now forcing the fumble. He leads the team with 59 total tackles — 14 of which have been solo — and finished Saturday’s game with five tackles and a 17-yard sack.
“Just a dream come true to be able to make plays like that,” Manuel said. “This week in game plan, I didn’t have a lot of blitzes drawn up, so for me to be able to capitalize on the few that I had was pretty big in my opinion.”
Jeffcoat wasn’t the only Tiger to mark a career first in the game. Fellow defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire also picked up a loose ball for his first career fumble recovery.
It came at an ideal time, too, as South Carolina had just entered the red zone and could have gone up on the Tigers 14-0 in the first quarter had it not been for the turnover.
“He’s been our most consistent defensive lineman, and he talked about on Monday wanting to play fast this week and really that’s what showed up,” Drinkwitz said.”
The first of the afternoon’s turnovers came 49 seconds into the game on South Carolina’s second snap when Kris Abrams-Draine picked off Gamecock QB Jason Brown at the Missouri 44-yard line. Originally recruited as a wide receiver, Abrams-Draine made the switch to defensive back ahead of the 2021 season.
The sophomore is now up to three interceptions on the season after playing limited snaps in his true freshman season. He’s been a Band-Aid on the open wound that is Missouri’s defense this season, also adding a fumble recovery against North Texas and six pass breakups.
Had it not been for a questionable holding penalty called against Evans, Abrams-Draine would have had a second interception early in the second quarter. Brown’s pass hit Abrams-Draine straight in the chest, and he returned it for 7 yards before the play was called back and USC was given a penalty first down.
Missouri held the Gamecocks to 57 yards on the ground and just 250 total yards of offense. The Tigers have faced heavy criticism this year for their bottom-of-the-barrel run defense but have stepped up in consecutive games. South Carolina’s rushing total was the lowest Missouri has allowed this season by more than 100 yards.
“It was unbelievable,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, they held their side of the ball down. Every time I looked up, the quarterback was scrambling one way the other. Got negated on some big plays with some penalties that we gotta clean up, but really proud of the way they performed.”