Martez Manuel points before a play (copy)

Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel points before a play Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker called last Saturday’s 23-10 win against South Carolina the team’s “most complete game” from an intensity and focus standpoint, a statement difficult to argue against after the defense held its fourth opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points.

The Gamecocks finished with 203 yards of offense, turning the ball over twice and scoring only once as Missouri’s defense dominated all afternoon.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you