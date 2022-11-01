Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker called last Saturday’s 23-10 win against South Carolina the team’s “most complete game” from an intensity and focus standpoint, a statement difficult to argue against after the defense held its fourth opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points.
The Gamecocks finished with 203 yards of offense, turning the ball over twice and scoring only once as Missouri’s defense dominated all afternoon.
“Last week was our best week of preparation,” Baker said. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence we finally put together a 60-minute game.”
Following the game, coach Eli Drinkwitz said the team knows its strength is the defense — a fact it doesn’t shy away from. After eight games, in which the Tigers have amassed a 4-4 record, it’s easy to see why. Baker’s unit gives up 21.5 points per game, concedes 4.5 yards per play and frustrates opponents with a defensive front that has made 16 sacks, as well as a backfield that has forced seven interceptions.
“We feed off one another’s energy,” safety Martez Manuel said. “Nobody is envious when another teammate makes a big play or anything. We know that success as a group is way more important than the individual.”
When the Tigers’ offense struggles, their defense has kept them in games long enough for the offense to find a rhythm. Look no further then last Saturday when Missouri jumped out to a 17-0 first-half lead before its offense went cold and the Gamecocks pulled within a touchdown. Even as Brady Cook and the Tigers’ offense struggled for a brief spell, the game never felt like it got away from the visitors because the defense continued to frustrate South Carolina.
But embracing a strong defensive identity doesn’t mean expecting minimal offensive contributions. Instead, it has been the opposite this season with the offense beginning to find its footing as the Tigers get deeper into their Southeastern Conference schedule. In its last two wins, against Vanderbilt and South Carolina, Missouri’s offense has given the defense sizable leads to play with, easing the pressure of needing a perfect game to come away with a win.
“We’re playing complementary football right now,” defensive end Isaiah McGuire said. “We want to keep that up.”
Players and coaches continue to note the growth they see in practices each week. Still, they know there’s a long way to go as they continue to chase bowl eligibility.
“It’s my job as a captain to make sure we don’t toot our own horn,” Manuel said. “There’s a lot of people telling us how good our defense is and that it’s the most special defense since 2014. We can’t really buy into that; that’s a big poison for us.”
The players on the field certainly aren’t, which shows during games. With the offense beginning to click and the defense embracing a role as the team’s identity, everything is beginning to come together as the Tigers hope to make a late run.
Banister named Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist
Wide receiver Barrett Banister was named as one of the 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy on Tuesday. The award honors a college football player for their work in community service while inspiring greater service in the world.