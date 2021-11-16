What could very well end up being the most seismic moment of Missouri’s season came with four minutes left against South Carolina. Connor Bazelak, still banged up after missing the previous week’s game, had thrown his second interception of the game, setting up a short-field South Carolina touchdown.
On Missouri’s next possession, backup quarterback Brady Cook jogged onto the field with the Tigers leading by three points. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz cited Bazelak’s health, specifically his legs, saying that he wanted the mobile redshirt freshman Cook under center to keep the quarterback run a possibility.
Whatever the reason for pulling Bazelak may have been, it led to a major personnel shift that could send ripples throughout the rest of the season. For the first time in over a year, Bazelak is no longer the undisputed starting quarterback in Columbia. Drinkwitz said after the game and reaffirmed at his Tuesday press conference: The starter this Saturday will be determined by who earns it in the week of practice leading up to the game against Florida.
Missouri’s three scholarship quarterbacks have all played this season: Bazelak, Cook and true freshman Tyler Macon, who entered the game after Bazelak’s initial leg injury at Vanderbilt and split time with Cook the next week against Georgia.
Macon completed six of 13 attempts for 74 yards and rushed for 42. Cook was 14 of 19 for 78 yards.
"Going into the game, I knew I couldn’t prepare all three quarterbacks to play,” Drinkwitz said on why Cook entered instead of Macon. “Connor was able to practice and so I knew I couldn’t get all three ready. So, I went with more of (a) Connor-Brady gameplan going into it.”
That’s not the case this week. It’s an open competition. All three, Drinkwitz said, will have a chance to earn the starting spot.
Through the first seven games, there was only one instance where anyone other than Bazelak played quarterback for Missouri. Up 38-0 in Week 3 against Southeast Missouri State, Cook and Macon split the second half. Both threw touchdowns.
Nothing changed over the next month. Drinkwitz never wavered in his stance that this was Bazelak’s offense.
“Connor’s our quarterback,” he said after the Tigers’ blowout loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 16. “I think he gives us the best chance to win. It’s not always gonna be perfect. He’s gonna get a lot of blame. There’s a lot of things that have to improve, and he knows he’s gonna have to improve.”
The problem, health aside, is that Bazelak hasn’t improved, neither over his breakout redshirt freshman season nor throughout the season. Nine of his 10 interceptions (he threw six in 2020) have come over his past six games. In the same timespan, he’s thrown six touchdowns. He threw nine in the first three games.
There’s an inherent risk with starting anyone other than Bazelak. Cook and Macon have one career start between them and it came two weeks ago. But there's also the appeal in the unknown. Cook and Macon haven't really done anything negative this season, in an obviously small sample size.
So that's the decision Drinkwitz faces over the next three days with Missouri needing one more win to make a bowl game: Stick with the safe but limited ceiling of Bazelak, or step into the unknown with a freshman.