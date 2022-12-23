When Missouri fan Steve Ware left his house in Kansas City on Thursday morning, he looked forward to getting through what he hoped would be a relatively easy travel day to Tampa, Florida. Mother Nature, however, had other plans.
Both Ware and his family were scheduled to depart Kansas City International Airport for Dallas-Fort Worth at 7:10 a.m. on American Airlines Flight 2487. The plane, however, had to de-ice and didn’t take off until around 9:30 a.m., causing them to miss their planned connection. Their next flight sat on the tarmac in Dallas from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. waiting to de-ice and take off. Instead of an early-afternoon arrival, Ware and his family finally landed at Tampa International Airport shortly before 7 p.m.
Ware was one of dozens of fans who fought deteriorating weather brought on by the latest winter storm to fly to Florida in the days before Christmas to support the Tigers in Friday night’s Gasparilla Bowl.
The storm is currently wreaking havoc from coast to coast and reached Missouri on Thursday morning. Temperatures in the mid-40s earlier this week plummeted below zero in a matter of 48 hours. The addition of accumulating snow and winds kicking up to anywhere between 20 and 40 miles per hour made travel conditions much worse.
Those rapidly deteriorating conditions, predicted as early as last weekend, encouraged several fans to travel south earlier than anticipated. Randa Rawlins and her husband were originally scheduled to arrive in Tampa early Friday morning but instead switched to an 8 a.m. flight out of St. Louis on Thursday morning to beat the weather.
Fans who left before Wednesday afternoon didn’t face as many weather-related issues. Kevin Maturey, who lives in Springfield, drove to Kansas City and flew to Orlando on Wednesday.
“It was fine, there wasn’t much of an issue,” Maturey said.
Conditions quickly worsened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and by the time Thursday drew to a close, a reported 52 flights were canceled out of Kansas City and 64 out of St. Louis. Missouri fans traveling from cities farther north, such as Chicago, dealt with even worse weather conditions and a combined 475 flight cancellations between the city’s O’Hare and Midway airports.
Maturey’s friends, scheduled to arrive in Tampa on Thursday morning, saw their flights canceled. Instead of going to Hattricks Tavern for that night’s Missouri men’s basketball Braggin’ Rights watch party, they dealt with travel stress and, as of Thursday afternoon, had a best-case scenario of arriving after midnight.
Not many Missouri fans had more of a hectic few days of travel than Ware’s friend and neighbor Derek Buehler. A Delta Air Lines pilot, his Wednesday began in Boston, and the plan was to end it in Kansas City after flying full-passenger planes to Denver and Atlanta. Instead, the storm canceled his flight to Missouri and forced him to spend the night in Georgia before flying directly to Florida, which came with its own set of headaches.
“After everything canceled, I just came down (to Tampa),” Buehler said. “I called (Ware) because he’s my neighbor and said, ‘Hey, all my Mizzou stuff is in my closet. Can you go get it, throw it in a suitcase and bring it down?’ He checked it and my bag is the only one that didn’t make it; it’s in Dallas somewhere.”
Ware, Buehler, Maturey and Rawlins are just a few of a handful of lucky fans who already made it to central Florida. As of Friday morning, there are likely dozens still trying to make it in ahead of the bowl game, while others may not make it at all.
For Kevin Touchette — a fan from Minneapolis who arrived Tuesday — spending a few days in mostly warm weather was a no-brainer. Then after the game, like the several Tigers fans who braved a winter storm to support their team one last time in 2022, he will have to turn around and trek back home ahead of the holidays.
“It was easy getting down,” Touchette said, “I just hope I can get back.”