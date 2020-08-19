The theme for Missouri this season so far has been turnover.
Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is kicking off his first season with an entirely new offensive staff and has stressed a #NewZou slogan that emphasis a change within the program.
That change carries over to the Tigers’ roster, where there will be several new faces, including a trio of graduate transfers in offensive lineman Mike Maietti and receivers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton.
All three add experience to positions of need for Missouri, who lost three starting lineman and two starting receivers last season.
Implementing veteran players into a system for a season or two isn’t new for Drinkwitz. He went 8-5 at Arkansas State with grad transfer quarterback Adam Kennedy while he was a co-offensive coordinator with Bush Hamdan, who is Missouri’s wide receivers and quarterback coach.
“(We’ve) have had success implementing guys into the locker room and understand how that culture goes,” Drinkwitz said. “And so I think that’s probably the biggest thing, is that we understand and have done it and have proven success with it.”
Hazelton was second team All-Atlantic Coast Conference at Virginia Tech and is a high-profile addition from Missouri’s 2020 class, with over 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three collegiate seasons. This is Hazelton’s second time transferring after spending one year at Ball State before joining the Hokies.
Hazelton was the only one of the three to come to Columbia for spring practice, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he looked to make the most of his irregular offseason by training with NBA star James Harden and Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Houston.
“It just helped me to learn how to be a professional,” Hazelton told reporters Wednesday. “Just to take care of my business and make sure I’m really taking care of my body and nutrition as well and just as much as I train.
“Being around those guys, I mean (they’re) obviously great talents and spectacular athletes, but I just learned a lot of stuff about other things other than the actual sport.”
Hazelton had trained with Houston trainer Justin Allen previously and got to work out with the NBA All-Star (Harden) after he became a client of Allen’s. Hazelton also said an offseason that forced most of learning to take place through position meetings or Zoom calls in the absence of in-person practice helped with learning the new offense.
“The spring was actually really good,” he said. “We were having great practices and we’re doing well and getting a lot of stuff installed and we had the break, but over this time period, I feel like I’ve learned the offense more so from being virtual than in person.
“I think I learned more because we’re just that much more focused in on the details.”
Chism is a bit more of a unique commodity. The big-framed receiver (6-foot-4 and 210 pounds) has had coaches rave about his combination of size, speed and work ethic.
All newcomers came into the season without numbers, having to earn their number by their play in camp. Chism was the first new player to earn his number this fall when he was given No. 6 during a team meeting Tuesday.
Chism has already gained eight pounds of muscle since he hit campus in July, according to Drinkwitz. And multiple players have also said he’s the Missouri player most likely to surprise people this season.
“Nobody is really thinking about Keke or talking about him right now, but Keke is a really good player who can do some really good things for us,” wideout Jalen Knox said Tuesday. “I’m excited to see what he can go do this upcoming year.”
He was a high school quarterback who was given a chance to shine as a receiver by Division II Angelo State. That chance paid off, and Chism molded himself into a Power Five-level playmaker, raking up 2,221 yards in three seasons.
Maietti is the favorite to fill the shoes of Baltimore Ravens center Trystan Colon-Castillo after starting 33 games at Rutgers. He’ll be the veteran of an offensive line that will feature a lot of new starters. He was given the No. 55 at Wednesday’s practice.
“He’s a smart guy, he’s an intelligent football player and that’s what you look for when you’re playing O-Line: an intelligent guy who plays hard,” guard Case Cook said last week.
Other graduate transfers like offensive lineman Zeke Powell and punter Grant McKinniss will also fight for playing time. McKinniss is a transfer from Kentucky who handled kickoffs for the Wildcats last season and was a nominee for the Ray Guy Award as a freshman in 2016. McKinniss will look to replace Tucker McCann who was Missouri’s punter and kicker this season.