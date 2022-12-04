Marvin Burks Jr. verbally committed to Missouri on Sunday, decommitting from Ole Miss. The four-star safety, according to 247Sports, received his offer from the Tigers on June 28, 2021.

Burks visited Missouri three times following his verbal commitment to Ole Miss on Oct. 21, a source told the Missourian. The St. Louis product was ranked the 10th-best player in Missouri, marking the 17th recruit the Tigers have landed for the 2023 class.

  Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism

