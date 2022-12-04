Marvin Burks Jr. verbally committed to Missouri on Sunday, decommitting from Ole Miss. The four-star safety, according to 247Sports, received his offer from the Tigers on June 28, 2021.
Burks visited Missouri three times following his verbal commitment to Ole Miss on Oct. 21, a source told the Missourian. The St. Louis product was ranked the 10th-best player in Missouri, marking the 17th recruit the Tigers have landed for the 2023 class.
"Dis from da heart," Burks said via Twitter.
Prior to Burks' announcement, coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receiver Luther Burden III teased on Twitter a flip was coming. Safeties coach and defensive coordinator Blake Baker took to Twitter, too, pleased with reeling in Burks — who he recruited.
Other recruiting news
Cincinnati commit Josh Gregory picked up an offer from Missouri on Sunday. The three-star offensive tackle was ranked the 23rd-best recruit in the state, playing at Christian Brothers College in Town and Country.
On Sunday, former South Florida wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. announced his top four: Colorado, Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M. Horn received an offer from the Tigers on Thursday.
St. Louis product Samuel M'Pemba committed to Georgia on Sunday. The five-star edge visited Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1 for the Georgia game but didn't have the Tigers in his final four.