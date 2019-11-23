The future of Missouri football approached its past in the locker room after it was all over. Sophomore Nick Bolton gave senior Cale Garrett a hug. Garrett told his protege linebacker that he “played his ass off.” For Bolton, there was nothing to say, except: “I’m sorry.”
In a season in which the promising has slowly, painfully, torturously devolved into the disappointing and then the depressing, Missouri saved one last mind-numbing defeat for the game that could have saved some semblance of meaning, at least for its players.
But the last memory Missouri’s seniors will have at Faurot Field is that of a draining loss to a resurgent Tennessee team, 24-20, with a lethargic Thanksgiving break crowd watching.
“It’s a tough locker room,” coach Barry Odom said. “Hate it for my seniors.”
Odom spent more time than usual addressing his team after the game, talking to his seniors about life, and not just football.
But there’s no escaping the cruel joke this 2019 football season has become. The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) have lost five consecutive games since claiming first place in the SEC East halfway through the season. On Saturday, the Liberty Bowl had representatives at Faurot Field — perhaps eyeing Tennessee (6-5, 4-3 SEC) more than Missouri, but nevertheless a reminder that the NCAA has yet to reach a verdict in MU’s appeal of a postseason ban.
That verdict might not matter, at this point. The Tigers remain one win shy of bowl eligibility with one chance left at Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) in Little Rock next Friday.
But who knows if even that game is a given anymore for Missouri? Against Tennessee, Odom’s Tigers displayed the completeness of their 2019 collapse. Before, it was the offense’s inability to perform while the defense held its own. Finally on Saturday, Derek Dooley’s offense scored a touchdown on a Kelly Brant to Tyler Badie pass in the second quarter for a 10-7 lead. It had not accomplished that necessary feat since the Kentucky game, nearly 11 quarters ago. No, this time, the defense struggled to keep up with Tennessee’s receivers.
“We lost one-on-one battles in jump-ball situations,” Odom said.
Volunteers’ quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 23 of 40 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns against a secondary that had previously been elite. It was missing senior leadership on senior night. Cornerback and team captain DeMarkus Acy was unexpectedly out with a hamstring injury, despite Odom disregarding the injury earlier in the week when asked about a no-contact jersey Acy wore in practice.
“If one player goes down, the next player has to step up,” said safety Tyree Gillespie.
On Saturday, Missouri’s loss was cemented by a pass defense that didn’t step up when it mattered most. After the Tigers punted while down 4 points late in the fourth quarter, they failed twice to stop the Volunteers on third down to get the ball back. Even while Tennessee was trying to run out the clock, it dared to pass for first downs on a third-and-9 and then on a third-and-5. Missouri couldn’t stop either.
That was a theme all night; Tennessee was 9-for-16 on third downs, including a third-and-18 and almost a third-and-21. Missouri was often so close to having what it needed. But it never could quite finish the job.
“I think it’s tough for anyone in a situation where they pour a lot into something,” said receiver Barrett Banister. “We’ve poured a lot into this. No one wrote the script this way.”
Missouri assistant coach Garrick McGee told the players that much, too, sharing with them this quote: “If you’re passionate about something, it’s not easy to control your emotions.”
Take quarterback Kelly Bryant: The graduate transfer was honored among Missouri’s seniors even though this was his lone season at MU, and he tried to play through an a lingering hamstring injury Saturday, knowing the importance of the last home game to his fellow seniors.
“He’s not 100 percent,” Odom said. “He’s such a competitor and he’s just battling. He knows how many snaps he’s got left and he wants to take every one of them.”
Bryant came up gingerly after a couple of scrambles, but he played the whole game and finished 16-of-28 for 166 yards passing. Still, his legacy at Missouri will be a complicated one, and probably will be more associated with the shortcomings of this season.
Following a back-and-forth first half, Missouri entered halftime down 17-10 after Tennessee engineered a last-minute drive for a field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The Tigers went three-and-out to start the third quarter, too, further deflating any sense of optimism with the Volunteers already on a 10-0 run. Even when MU led 3-0 and 10-7 in the first half, it felt fleeting; the team had not led since the Ole Miss game on Oct. 12.
Still, down seven, Missouri’s special teams at least temporarily saved the day (and that’s one you don’t hear much). Jordan Elliott celebrated his 22nd birthday by getting a hand on a 48-yard field-goal attempt for the Tigers’ second blocked kick of the day. Devin Nicholson returned the loose ball into Tennessee territory.
That’s when offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, calling plays from the sideline for the first time this season, dialed up the trickeration.
At the 15-yard line, Bryant fired a backward pass across the field to backup-quarterback-turned-backup-receiver Micah Wilson. Wilson showed he still has some quarterbacking abilities, throwing to an open Badie in the end zone. The double pass tied the game, 17-17.
“Something to keep the defense on their heels,” Badie said. “Good call by Coach Dooley.”
After the teams traded punts for most of the third quarter, Christian Holmes cost Missouri in coverage, beaten by Marquez Calloway for a 31-yard play on third down. To that point, Holmes had committed three pass interference penalties. He committed a fourth in the end zone when he interfered with Calloway, but not even that was enough for him to stop the score. Callaway bullied the ball from Holmes for a 17-yard go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left in the third quarter. Tennessee led, 24-17.
After a Missouri punt, Tennessee had the ball in field goal range with a seven-point lead for the second time in as many quarters. Again, the Volunteers came up empty. Nicholson and Tre Williams combined to force a fumble that Missouri’s Kobie Whiteside recovered at the MU 28.
In the fourth quarter, Missouri drove into the red zone but stalled there again. McCann’s 33-yard field goal cut it to 24-20 with 8:27 left.
Missouri managed to force a punt and get the ball back, but the offense managed to look hapless one more time. Bryant was sacked on third-and-8 with 4 minutes left, but an offside penalty against Tennessee gave MU another chance. Third-and-3 this time? No matter: Bryant failed to spot an open Kam Scott and stuck with his designed run against a cornerback blitz. Freshman tight end Niko Hea missed two blocks on the play.
“I was just trying to hit it before the corner got me,” Bryant said. “One of those plays you wish you had back.”
Bryant doesn’t get that play back. The Tigers punted and never got the ball back. And the seniors will never get their last chance at Faurot Field back.
