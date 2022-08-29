Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU.
The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He's 5-foot-7, very fast, and he's the player Missouri's defense is most worriedabout.
“There’s going to be a very difficult challenge for us in our scheme,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s dynamic, got great short-area quickness, he’s got a competitive spirit to him. He makes people miss, both in the return game and at the slot receiver (position).”
Harris is a senior, coming off a year in which he led Louisiana Tech in receptions with 71, receiving yards with 756 and receiving touchdowns with six. Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker coached at Louisiana Tech in 2018— Harris’ true freshman season with the Bulldogs.
“I’ve got a lot of familiarity with him,” Baker said. “He’s an explosive playmaker, dynamic with the ball in his hands. He loves to talk, so we’ll be ready for that. But no, he’s a really good football player. He’s tough. Like I said, he will be up for the challenge.”
Baker and Drinkwitz don’t know exactly what Cumbie’s system at Louisiana Tech will look like, but they do know he has run the Air Raid successfully at TCU and Texas Tech. Air Raid schemes like to spread the field and give speedy guys like Harris room to cook inside, which is what Missouri believes will happen Thursday .
“They’re gonna utilize him, whether or not it’s choice routes or vertical routes or across the middle, they’re gonna try to match him up against linebackers to get him the ball in space,” Drinkwitz said. “We gotta do a good job of denying that.”
The third-year head coach also warned of the possibility that Louisiana Tech could use Harris as a slant man in the RPO game. The idea behind that is a play fake would draw Missouri’s linebackers in, while Harris sneaks behind them. If he gets the ball in that spot, all he would have to do is force one missed tackle by a safety and goodbye.
“We gotta have great eye discipline and make sure our third level is exactly where it’s supposed to be,” Drinkwitz said.