Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU.

The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He's 5-foot-7, very fast, and he's the player Missouri's defense is most worriedabout.

  Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian.

