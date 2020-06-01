Missouri added its 10th pledge of the 2021 class when Indianapolis product Daylan Carnell committed Monday afternoon.

Carnell is listed as a three-star cornerback according to 247Sports and a four-star on Rivals. He chose Missouri over offers from Purdue, West Virginia, Iowa, Michigan State and Notre Dame, among others. He is the second four-star commit, joining defensive end Travion Ford from St. Louis.

Rivals reported that Carnell visited the campus shortly before the cancellation of spring practice because of COVID-19. Listed at 6-foot-1.5, Carnell is the eighth highest ranked recruit in Indiana and No. 33 at his position.

During his junior season at Ben Davis High School, he played on both sides of the ball and earned a spot on the AP Class 6A All-State team in Indiana as a defensive back. He caught 23 passes for 199 yards at wide receiver and had five interceptions to go along with six passes defended.

Missouri’s 2021 class ranks No. 34 in the nation and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2020 studying sports journalism reach me at msb8cz@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.