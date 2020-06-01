Missouri added its 10th pledge of the 2021 class when Indianapolis product Daylan Carnell committed Monday afternoon.
Carnell is listed as a three-star cornerback according to 247Sports and a four-star on Rivals. He chose Missouri over offers from Purdue, West Virginia, Iowa, Michigan State and Notre Dame, among others. He is the second four-star commit, joining defensive end Travion Ford from St. Louis.
Rivals reported that Carnell visited the campus shortly before the cancellation of spring practice because of COVID-19. Listed at 6-foot-1.5, Carnell is the eighth highest ranked recruit in Indiana and No. 33 at his position.
During his junior season at Ben Davis High School, he played on both sides of the ball and earned a spot on the AP Class 6A All-State team in Indiana as a defensive back. He caught 23 passes for 199 yards at wide receiver and had five interceptions to go along with six passes defended.
Missouri’s 2021 class ranks No. 34 in the nation and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference.