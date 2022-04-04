Former LSU defensive analyst Jake Olsen will join Missouri football for the 2022 season, Jake Brice of FootballScoop reported Monday. Olsen was at Northwestern State prior to LSU, as a defensive coordinator and other various defensive positions.
Following his graduation at Valley State in 2012, Olsen worked as a graduate assistant there before joining the staffs of Louisiana-Monroe and Southwestern Oklahoma State. Olsen also has worked in a recruiting role and as a special teams coach.
According to Brice, Olsen has emerged as a key member to MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker's staff.