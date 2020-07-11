The 2021 class just keeps growing for Eliah Drinkwitz and company.
After a quiet start to July, Missouri was back to picking up commitments Saturday in the head coach’s inaugural class when Jonathan Jones, a three-star defensive end from Texas, announced his commitment to the Tigers.
In a two-minute video Jones tweeted Saturday, the McKinney High School product announced his commitment by donning a MU beanie at the 50-yard line of his school’s $70 million stadium.
Jones told the Missourian Saturday that MU “really showed a lot of love” from the first day they recruited him, and noted a coaching staff that’s “very good” at building relationships with its players.
“The way they run things there, they’re so professional,” Jones said. “With everything they do, I just feel like if I go there, I can better myself as a player.”
Jones chose Columbia and the Tigers over his home state schools Texas and Baylor, as well as Nebraska and Colorado.
Gabe Brooks, who covers Midlands scouting for 247Sports, said Jones is “high-floor type of player.”
“(He’s) active against the run with the physical tools to expand his pass-rushing influence,” Brooks said. “His frame space should allow for significant bulking in college if that’s what Mizzou wants, and that could eventually lead to sliding inside in certain personnel looks.
“(He) faces Class 6A competition in the (Dallas-Fort Worth) Metroplex, so the learning curve might not be as daunting for him as it is for some kids.”
Jones is also the fourth defensive lineman to commit to Missouri’s 2021 class, joining Travion Ford, Shemar Pearl and Mekhi Wingo.