Missouri may have honored the class of 2021 players who signed their letters of intent Wednesday, but the recruiting didn’t stop.
Class of 2022 Parkway West wide receiver Ja’Marion Wayne announced his commitment to play for coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Friday night. Wayne is a three-star prospect and is the No. 19 player in the state, according to Rivals. ESPN lists him as a four-star and among its top 300 players in the country. Wayne tagged wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan in his commitment tweet and has played that position in high school.
He chose Missouri over offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana and Nebraska, among others. He is the third commit in the 2022 class. All three have been in-state recruits.
The Tigers also added former Portland State receiver Davis Koetter. He will be a preferred walk-on, PowerMizzou first reported Friday morning.
The former FCS standout hauled in 38 passes for 626 yards and eight touchdowns. His father, Dirk Koetter, is the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and held that same position at Missouri three decades ago.
He should have a chance to contribute quickly, with Missouri potentially losing Damon Hazelton Jr. and Keke Chism at the receiver position.