The Tigers have a lot to look forward to — and quite a bit forward, too.
Missouri football announced seven opponents and game dates for upcoming seasons starting in 2025 and ending in 2035. Three are reschedules, and four are new games that had not been previously announced .
MU added a two-game home series with Army in 2029 and 2033. The Tigers and Black Knights have faced off four times previously, with MU leading the series 3-1. Their last matchup was in 1982 in Columbia. Missouri is undefeated against West Point at home.
Missouri also scheduled a home-and-home with San Diego State. The Tigers and Aztecs already have a series scheduled for 2027 and 2028. The newly added series will take place in 2033 and 2034. Missouri will travel to San Diego first before hosting the second game. The Tigers are 3-0 all-time against San Diego State, having last met in 2010 — when MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk was at SDSU in the same position .
Missouri's first rescheduled matchup, against Louisiana, will take place in 2025 at Faurot Field. The teams were originally set to meet in 2020. It will be the first matchup between the two programs.
The Tigers will travel to play Colorado in 2031. Missouri's last matchup against its former Big Eight and Big 12 rival was a 26-0 victory in Columbia in 2010. Missouri leads the all-time series and is scheduled to host the first game of the home-and-home in 2030.
The game against BYU, previously scheduled for 2020, is now the farthest out for the Tigers, who will travel to Provo, Utah, in 2035. The two teams have met twice prior, with each team winning once . In the most recent matchup, Missouri defeated BYU in 2015 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.