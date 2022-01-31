Mekhi Miller has thought about the possibility of a name, image and likeness deal once he begins to play football at Missouri, but he wouldn’t spend much of the money he’d earn on himself.
“Probably the first thing I would do is take care of my sister, because we’re about the same age, she’s a few months older than me,” the freshman receiver, who enrolled in January as part of the Class of ’22, said. “So probably take care of her, and I know it probably won’t mean much, but just get some money to my parents, you know, for all the things they got for me.”
Miller is one of 15 players who signed letters of intent to spend at least their freshman years in Columbia, one of the best recruiting classes in Missouri football history. He’s also one of a few who have already started looking at name, image and likeness.
NIL has become a controversial topic, with accusations of pay-for-play in the recent recruiting cycle. St. Louis Post-Dispatch beat writer Dave Matter tweeted a poll on Jan. 6, asking if NIL and the transfer portal will destroy college sports. Out of 3,296 votes, 53.4% said “Yes.” But that’s not how most players see it.
“It’s crazy, but it can also benefit a lot of kids, I feel like, that may have come from less fortunate backgrounds,” tight end Max Whisner, also enrolled at Missouri this semester, said.
Whisner didn’t know how to feel about the prospect of NIL at first, because it was such a new phenomenon. However, he came around to it as he learned more information about how it could benefit athletes and local businesses.
“For example, if me and (’22 quarterback signee) Sam Horn were to do some sort of thing for a car wash company, for example, let’s say they give us $25 to shoot a commercial with them,” Whisner said. “I feel like that could benefit us, it could benefit their program and I feel like it could spend the name around for Columbian fans.”
Another approach new players, like offensive lineman Armand Membou, are taking is more of a “wait and see” strategy. Membou stressed that he believes in NIL but doesn’t want to get involved before he gets on the field at Missouri.
“I wanna be able to play first, before I actually start to capitalize,” Membou said. “Because I feel like once I play, and like if I’m good, then that’s when my name starts to get out there and stuff, and I’m able to actually capitalize off of it.”
Eliah Drinkwitz has been a strong advocate for NIL, going so far as to visit the state Capitol on May 6 to advocate for a state NIL bill, believing it’s a strong recruiting tool. According to the Post-Dispatch, Drinkwitz said in December that Missouri must “adapt or die” to the shifting college football landscape.
MU’s most prominent commit in the Class of ’22, five-star receiver Luther Burden III, has already started selling gear featuring his “LB3” logo on his personal merchandise website, luther3.com.
Miller said that in July, at which point he had long been committed but months from signing, he reached out to Drinkwitz to discuss what NIL, which the NCAA had just made universal, could mean at Missouri.
“(Drinkwitz) gave me this whole slideshow … so I definitely got a really good feeling on what it is, when I get there and what to expect,” Miller said. “From my memory, the slideshow is basically like a background of NIL and all the businesses that Mizzou has connections with, and he basically just told me how it would work.”
As of early December, before early signing day, Whisner had not talked to Drinkwitz about NIL, but he knows he wants to get involved. Whisner was leaning toward majoring in business, and his goal has always been to own one of his own. He plans on talking to people at Missouri for advice on who to trust in this area, but he also sees negotiating an NIL deal as practice for building a business in life after football.
Whisner is also a player who doesn’t plan on using much of his NIL money on himself.
“I’d hope to probably save it, but at the same time, I’d also probably look into putting it into local charities or anything that can benefit the community as well,” Whisner said. “Because if anything today, it’s extra money that I’m getting, really, and I don’t think I’m a selfish person or anything like that. I’d like to give back to the community in some way.”