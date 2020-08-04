Missouri football’s fall practices were set to begin this Friday.
But the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that practices will now begin Aug. 17, a little more than one month before the season begins Sept. 26. Missouri started voluntary workouts June 8 and started the final phase of the NCAA’s timeline to return to practice with walkthroughs July 24 after mandatory workouts began July 13.
The Tigers are allowed to perform 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs from August 7-16. Sports Illustrated reported that equipment cannot be used during those sessions.
The calendar, which was made with guidance from recommendations of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, gives teams 25 practices with a maximum of 20 hours per week beginning Aug. 17.
Missouri is required to give players a minimum of two days off every week until week one and must have a five day “acclimatization” period with two days of just helmets, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.
The decision to delay camp comes after last week’s decision by the SEC to switch from a normal 12-game slate to a 10-game conference-only schedule.