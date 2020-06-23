Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz continued his run on Saint Louis players Tuesday with the commitment of 3-star safety Tyler Hibbler.

Hibbler is Drinkwitz’s fifth commit in the past six days and the seventh from Missouri or East Saint Louis in the 2021 class. Hibbler won a district championship this past season with Trinity Catholic in Saint Louis and is the the No. 27 safety in the 2021 class according to Rivals.

Tuesday’s commitment moves Missouri’s class to No. 20 in the country according to Rivals and No. 26 according to 247sports. In the Southeastern Conference, Missouri is fifth in Rivals rankings and eight in rankings from 247sports.

  • Assistant Sports Editor, spring 2020. Studying Print and Digital Journalism. Reach me at awkimball@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

